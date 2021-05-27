Cancel
County Executive Pat Ryan and Access: Supports for Living Inc. Announce Opening of Mental Health and Substance Use Urgent Care Center in Midtown Kingston

Cover picture for the articleWalk-in and Virtual Service will expand same-day access to Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment for Ulster County Residents. Expansion will include dedicated, community-based, mobile support for opioid addiction. Kingston, NY – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and Ron Colavito, President and CEO of Access: Supports for Living Inc., announced...

