When Evil Dead arrived in 1981, the film became a cult sensation with midnight screenings. The movie transferred over to video when the VCR took hold in the mid-80s. This was one of those films you had to rent when browsing the boxes at Dave’s Videodrome. Evil Dead 2 became equally as popular when it arrived in 1987. Finally Army of Darkness arrived in 1992 to for a trilogy which was great when your videostore had a three rental deal. The movies with captured America’s fancy with Bruce Campbell playing the guy who must battle Deadites with a chainsaw hand. Now you can get all the good stories from the series with Hail to the Deadites coming out in July from Shout! Studios on digital and On Demand in time for the 40th anniversary. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory: