Having delivered audiences films like Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, and Deep Blue Sea, filmmaker Renny Harlin is no stranger to offering break-neck action or intense thrillers, with his latest film, The Misfits, requiring him to not only embrace his action roots, but also inject heaping helpings of comedy. Of course, Harlin is no stranger to injecting levity into his pictures, no matter how intense they might be, but The Misfits delves far deeper into that realm than previous efforts, with even the film's narrative offering a self-reflexive sense of humor. The Misfits is in theaters now and hits VOD on June 15th.