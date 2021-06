When going into any of The Conjuring movies, you first have to make some major concessions. You first have to accept that these are highly fictionalized versions of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). The real Warrens were allegedly scumbags. You have to believe that the supernatural stuff they’re fighting is totally real and that any skepticism will be obliterated even though that raises tricky questions about those who would fake supernatural abilities or argue for the existence of demons. You basically have to embrace The Conjuring movies as a ride, and you’re happy to go along with this loving couple who fights evil to restore domestic bliss to those they meet. But by the time you’ve come to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, there’s not much life left in this franchise between the Warrens’ love and devotion to each other. And yet even here, you have a film that constantly refuses to question any of its tenets, so it simply feels like another episode of a series rather than a sequel that builds or expands The Conjuring universe is any way. For those looking for the brand of horror these movies provide, they’ll probably be sated, but you can’t shake the feeling that this franchise has become too staid to be scary.