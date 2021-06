Much like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki’s premiere episode on Disney+ took great pains to tie the new series back to the big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe events. The cold open was a mix of footage from 2012’s The Avengers and then the re-conceptualized version of the same scene from Avengers: Endgame. Then, when recounting Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) past adventures from the TVA files, Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) pulled up scenes from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. But mixed into these easter eggs was a lost adventure of Loki’s, in which he turned out to be someone named “D. B. Cooper.” But who was D. B. Cooper, and what exactly was this adventure?