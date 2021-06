KEARNEY — Learning never stops. That’s how Stan Dart describes Senior College of Central Nebraska. “Senior College is a lifelong learning program, generally for people over 50 years of age, but any age is acceptable,” he said. “We look at the idea that curiosity doesn’t retire. As you move on down the path of life, sometimes you have opportunities to learn things you didn’t really think you needed to know — but you also can catch up on a lot of stuff that you do know.”