‘Ridiculous’ to say COVID was natural

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the State Department team whose investigation into the origins of coronavirus was halted by the Biden administration claimed Thursday it was “sort of ridiculous” to believe the virus passed naturally from animals to humans. “We were finding that despite the claims of our scientific community, including the...

wmleader.com
Related
Scienceprincipia-scientific.com

Emails Reveal Influential Articles promoted COVID-19 as Natural

The two most significant articles promoting the “natural origins” theory for the COVID-19 outbreak originated from scientists who were part of a response team of “experts” brought in by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine (NASEM), in response to a request from a White House official. These influential articles...
Public HealthMedPage Today

AMA Debates Value of Natural Immunity to COVID

During the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates annual meeting, members debated whether natural immunity or previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 was sufficient for the merit of immunity credentials. Gregory Pinto, MD, a delegate from New York, called for policy recommending "that vaccination credentials be provided on the basis of...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Most US citizens believe in COVID-19 lab leak theory: Poll

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): A total of sixty per cent of US citizens believe that the coronavirus was created in the Wuhan laboratory in China and then leaked, according to a media poll. In the survey conducted by Fox News, only 31 percent of Americans think that the...
Sciencestateofpress.com

Artificial Proteins Never Seen in the Natural World Are Becoming New COVID Vaccines and Medicines

Late on a Friday night in April 2020, Lexi Walls was alone in her laboratory at the University of Washington, waiting nervously for the results of the most important experiment of her life. Walls, a young structural biologist with expertise in coronaviruses, had spent the past three months working day and night to develop a new kind of vaccine against the pathogen ravaging the world. She hoped that her approach, if successful, might not only tame COVID but also revolutionize the field of vaccinology, putting us on a path to defeat infectious diseases from flu to HIV. Unlike any vaccine used before, the vaccine Walls was developing was not derived from components found in nature. It consisted of artificial microscopic proteins drawn up on a computer, and their creation marked the beginning of an extraordinary leap in our ability to redesign biology.
Public HealthNewsTarget

Op-ed: Quit ignoring natural COVID immunity

Epidemiologists estimate over 160 million people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19. Those who have recovered have an astonishingly low frequency of repeat infection, disease, or death. That immunity from prior infection protects many people now where vaccines are not yet available. (Article by Jeffrey Klausner, MD, MPH, and Noah Kojima,...
ScienceAceShowbiz

Jon Stewart Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Is Caused by Science as He Pushes Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

Dr. Peter Hotez, meanwhile, claims that he and other scientists feel 'under attack' after the former host of 'The Daily Show' endorses the lab-leak hypothesis. AceShowbiz - Jon Stewart has supported a theory that COVID-19 was originated in a Wuhan lab. When sitting down on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", the former host of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" claimed that the pandemic was "more than likely caused by science."
Pharmaceuticalsnewpaper24.com

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine – NEWPAPER24

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine. The extra we be taught concerning the COVID-19 vaccines, the more severe they appear. In a current interview1 with Alex Pierson (above), Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., dropped a stunning reality bomb that instantly went viral, regardless of being censored by Google.