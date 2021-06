BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two teenagers have been arrested and a third is wanted by police in connection with a murder that took place on Porter Avenue on Monday. The Beloite Police Department says Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, of Beloit, and Damon E. Allen, 19, of Beloit, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide, PTAC, as a party to a crime. The third suspect, Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, of Beloit, has a warrant for a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.