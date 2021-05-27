Cancel
Health Services

Texas hospital claims feds owe $200K for caring illegal kids

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas hospital claimed Thursday that the Biden administration owed it more than $200,000 as reimbursement for treating children who crossed the US-Mexico border illegally. Midland Memorial Hospital spokesperson Tasa Richardson told Fox News that the facility has submitted claims worth $206,287 but “no claims have been processed.” Richardson added that the hospital has treated 40 illegal immigrant minors since March, when the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) opened an emergency intake facility in the city of Midland.

wmleader.com
State
Texas State
