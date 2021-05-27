Texas hospital claims feds owe $200K for caring illegal kids

First of all: I have recently finished chemotherapy and radiation at the Alpena Cancer Center. I am grateful to my doctors and their staff for my wonderful care and their caring . Going into this process was very intimidating, but you made it almost easy for me. I’m grateful to Dr. Hitzelberger and Dr. Lacerna, I want you to know that you have a wonderful staff and how much I appreciate them. I’m also grateful to Dr. Paulsell and to your staff.