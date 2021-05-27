Comment on Heilig et al.: The centrality of the brain and the fuzzy line of addiction

In reaffirming and updating the conceptualization of drug addiction as a brain disease Heilig et al. [1] should be commended for efforts to dismantle some of the weakest but most enduring arguments against it while acknowledging its strongest criticisms. Welcome nuances in the review include acknowledgement that behavioral responses can be probabilistic, and that people have capacities for resilience and recovery. In reinforcing calls for neuroscience to better model social-environmental conditions as causes and consequences of neurobiological change, Heilig and colleagues establish a stronger foothold for addiction as a brain disease to be studied with greater interdisciplinary collaboration, including with input from people with lived experiences. Rather than recapitulate these strengths, we focus on two potential challenges: (1) whether a brain disease model is the most functional approach for studying and addressing disordered substance use, or if other frameworks (e.g., bio-psycho-social models) can create equally rigorous but more productive communication among diverse stakeholders for the complex sets of solutions needed, and (2) the authors’ characterization of addiction as distinct from substance use disorder (SUD)—a distinction that subverts the provided rationale for continued emphasis on “brain disease” terminology.