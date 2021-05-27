Cancel
Congress & Courts

Second Amendment about waging ‘armed rebellion’ if necessary

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) told an audience in Georgia Thursday that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to “maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.”. “We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it,” Gaetz said...

wmleader.com
Georgia State
Matt Gaetz
Adam Kinzinger
Donald Trump
#Second Amendment#House#Anti Jewish#Nazi#1919 Supreme Court#Post
Germany
