Serious Adverse Effects From IVIG Treatment Associated With Certain Preparations and Patient Risk Factors
Adverse effects from intravenous immunoglobulin tend to be mild, but moderate and severe adverse effects have been observed. Immunoglobulin is used in the treatment of multiple diseases and is typically well-tolerated, but a study published in Frontiers in Immunology highlights that some adverse effects, while rare, are serious. These severe adverse effects are commonly associated with specific immunoglobulin preparations and individual differences in patients, and measures should be taken by those administering the treatment to assess patient risk factors, according to the authors.www.pharmacytimes.com