Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Serious Adverse Effects From IVIG Treatment Associated With Certain Preparations and Patient Risk Factors

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdverse effects from intravenous immunoglobulin tend to be mild, but moderate and severe adverse effects have been observed. Immunoglobulin is used in the treatment of multiple diseases and is typically well-tolerated, but a study published in Frontiers in Immunology highlights that some adverse effects, while rare, are serious. These severe adverse effects are commonly associated with specific immunoglobulin preparations and individual differences in patients, and measures should be taken by those administering the treatment to assess patient risk factors, according to the authors.

www.pharmacytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunoglobulin A#Adverse Effects#Frontiers#Iga#Ivig#Scig#Front Immunol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Related
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

UPMC forms AI company to identify, link patients to most effective treatments

UPMC is tackling data challenges in healthcare through the launch of its new company Realyze Intelligence, an artificial intelligence and natural language processing platform that identifies specific patient populations and links them to most beneficial treatments. Four things to know:. 1. The Realyze clinical intelligence platform reads detailed clinical notes...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody treatment cuts the risk of death among hospitalized patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its COVID-19 antibody therapy cut the risk of death in patients who have been hospitalized by 20%. This is the first time clinical research has demonstrated that Regeneron's antibody treatment has improved survival for hospitalized patients. The study, which is being conducted in the U.K. in patients who have not yet developed antibodies, follows other research that showed the company's antibody treatment can improve recovery times among people with mild or moderate forms of the disease. Regeneron said it is planning to ask the Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency-use authorization in the U.S. to include these types of patients. Regeneron's stock is up 9.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 13.0%.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

IVIG Effective in Treating Steroid-Resistant Autoimmune Bullous Dermatoses

The use of IVIG in the treatment of recalcitrant pemphigus vulgaris and foliaceus and bullous pemphigoid is supported by 2 clinical trials. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) has proven effective in the treatment of autoimmune bullous dermatoses, according to a study published in Frontiers in Immunology.1 Though the treatment is typically used as an adjunct treatment, it can be especially efficacious in the treatment of steroid-resistant pemphigoid.2,3.
Mental Healtharcamax.com

Treatment for depression effective

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you say something about depression? What can it do to you in the long run if it isn't treated? -- Anon. ANSWER: Depression is a huge topic. There are many types of depression, and the effects of depression on a person depend in large part on age, sex, pregnancy status and many other unique characteristics of a person.
Healthneurology.org

Factors Associated With, and Mitigation Strategies for, Healthcare Disparities Faced by Patients With Headache Disorders

Methods An internet and PubMed search was performed and literature was reviewed for key concepts underpinning disparities in Headache Medicine. Content was refined to areas most salient to our goal of informing the provision of equitable care in headache treatment through discussions with this group of 16 experts from a range of headache subspecialties.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

ADHD medications associated with reduced risk of suicidality in certain children

ADHD medications may lower suicide risk in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance and other behavioral disorders, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, address a significant knowledge gap in childhood suicide risk and could inform suicide prevention strategies at a time when suicide among children is on the rise.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Factors ID’d for COVID-19 Infection Risk in Dialysis Patients

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals receiving in-center hemodialysis, the risk for having a positive test for infection or admission with suspected COVID-19 is associated with age, diabetes, local community COVID-19 rates, and dialysis unit size, according to a study published online June 1 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Diseases & TreatmentsSo Md News.com

Risk factors and signs of stroke

When someone is having a stroke, every minute counts. Knowing what to look for so you can call 9-1-1 quickly might help save their life — and prevent serious brain damage. Learning how you can reduce your risk for stroke might also keep you from ever having to experience one yourself.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Cost-effectiveness of Dapagliflozin for Treatment of Patients With Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction

Although recent trial results have established the sodium glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors dapagliflozin and empagliflozin as a key new part of the recommended multidrug treatment regimen for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, the current U.S. cost for dapagliflozin means it has merely "intermediate" value when it comes to cost-effectiveness.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Study Pinpoints Cancer Patients at Highest Risk From COVID

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized patients with active cancer are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who've survived cancer and patients who've never had cancer, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 4,200 patients hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in New...
HealthMedscape News

Higher Risk of Adverse Events When Biologic Infusions Done at Home

(Reuters Health) - Patients who receive biologic infusions at home may have a higher risk of adverse events than those who receive the infusions at a health care facility, a new study suggests. Researchers examined administrative claims data on 57,220 adults who received a total of 752,150 biologic infusions for...
Healthajmc.com

Low-Cost Insulin for Socially At-Risk Patients: Evidence for Effectiveness

Alexandra M. Mapp, MPH, LeRoi S. Hicks, MD, MPH, Jennifer N. Goldstein, MD, MSc. The American Journal of Managed Care, June 2021, Volume 27, Issue 6. Human synthetic insulin may offer low-cost, effective treatment for certain patients with diabetes and financial constraints. ABSTRACT. Objectives: The price of analogue insulin has...
Public Healththebl.com

Adverse effects of CCP Virus vaccine increase in youths aged 12 to 17

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the increase in reports of adverse events following Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Virus (COVID-19) vaccines, particularly among 12- to 17-year-olds, has increased markedly. According to The Defender, this data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Risk for Adverse Events Not Increased After COVID-19 Vaccine in IBD

Last Updated: June 14, 2021. Frequency of adverse events was higher for those younger than 50 years, individuals with prior COVID-19 history. MONDAY, June 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) do not have an increased risk for adverse events (AEs) after the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, according to a study published online May 25 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Risk factors for depression are less decisive in old age

Risk factors for cardiovascular diseases like smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes also increase the likelihood of suffering from depressive mood or depression. Until now, however, it was unclear whether this influence changes over the course of life or is independent of age. A study by the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and the University of Münster shows: Among those over 65, these risk factors play a smaller role in relation to depression than among younger.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Modifiable Cardiovascular Risk Factors Linked to Severity of COVID-19

Strategies that improve cardiovascular health may also improve outcomes for people following COVID-19 WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many modifiable cardiovascular risk factors are associated with more severe consequences from COVID-19, according to a review published online June 9 in the European Heart Journal: Quality of Care & Clinical Outcomes.
Chapel Hill, NCNewswise

UNC Researchers Lead Study of Diabetes Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC -- Diabetes is one of the comorbidities most strongly associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the United States, and data from early in the pandemic suggested individuals with type 2 diabetes faced twice the risk of death from COVID-19, as well as a greater risk of requiring hospitalization and intensive care.