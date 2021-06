Faculty members at the University of Illinois looking to move up the ranks may soon be forced to prove engagement in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training. In an announcement made by the Office of the Provost, faculty members were recently informed the “promotion and tenure process for tenure-stream faculty members” will serve to “reflect the evolving strategic priorities and current practices” of the university. As part of the change, three task forces — including the “Task Force on the Revision of Promotion and Tenure Guidelines” — released a proposed update to Communication #9, the school’s primary source for information on its tenure policy.