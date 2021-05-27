The catalytic effects of DFI investment: gender equality, climate action and the harmonisation of impact standards

Raul Arce-Contreras, +1 (240) 480-1545, rcontreras@edf.org. This week, members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) concluded the 76th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee, and agreed to start considering measures that would directly address shipping’s carbon emissions and support the deployment of sustainable alternative fuels. The proposal for a carbon price from the Marshall Islands and the Solomon Islands will be taken forward at the IMO intersessional meeting in October. The integral issue of how to account for the lifecycle of alternative fuels for shipping, which has been delayed for too long at the IMO, will be tackled in September. In addition, the IMO states agreed to suspend discussions of a counter-productive proposal on R&D support which would only use up valuable IMO resources.