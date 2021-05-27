Council Okays Registration Fees for Rental Units, 'Hero Pay' for Local Hospital Workers
The City Council this week approved a resolution establishing a registration fee for residential rental units in Culver City. The fee -- $167 per unit per year -- was “based upon the reasonable costs associated with the administration and enforcement of the city’s residential rent control program and tenant protection program,” adopted by the Council last September, city officials said.www.culvercityobserver.com