Narragansett, RI

Letter: Ice rink’s opening was a grand celebration

 17 days ago

On Sunday, May 23rd, 2021 Peg Fredette and the Narragansett Chamber of Commerce had an opening celebration for our town’s new ice-skating rink. The celebration was “Grand with a capital G” in that it recognized all those who were involved in making the rink a reality for Narragansett. The sponsors and those who worked behind the scenes were all recognized. The goal for having the rink was realized when the rink was enjoyed by all attendees, families, and their children.

