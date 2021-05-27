Walter White

SIMPSON Clive Walter John Clive passed away peacefully on 17th June 2021, aged 84. A much loved Husband to Dawn, Dad to Maria, Victoria and his late Son Andrew. He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Cogges, Witney on Tuesday 29th June at 11am, followed by a private burial at Windrush Cemetery for close family only. Immediate family flowers only please. The family would be grateful for donations to their chosen charity of Marie Curie, and these may be sent c/o Peter Smith & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, 135 Burwell Drive, Witney, Oxon, OX28 5LP. Tel: 01993 702000.