Walter White
On April 21, 2021, Walter White lost his long battle with Parkinson’s at Mercy hospital at the age of 80. He was a teacher at Fremont Junior High and was blessed to lend 32 years of educating the younger generations in geography, photography and publications. In his youth, his interests trended towards racing, working on cars and golf. In his later years his passions were restoring and showing classic cars (dozens of trophies), car clubs, and bowling (5 league rings) at which he was highly successful.www.nrtoday.com