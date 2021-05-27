Cancel
Obituaries

Walter White

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 21, 2021, Walter White lost his long battle with Parkinson’s at Mercy hospital at the age of 80. He was a teacher at Fremont Junior High and was blessed to lend 32 years of educating the younger generations in geography, photography and publications. In his youth, his interests trended towards racing, working on cars and golf. In his later years his passions were restoring and showing classic cars (dozens of trophies), car clubs, and bowling (5 league rings) at which he was highly successful.

Obituarieswitneygazette.co.uk

Clive Walter John Simpson

SIMPSON Clive Walter John Clive passed away peacefully on 17th June 2021, aged 84. A much loved Husband to Dawn, Dad to Maria, Victoria and his late Son Andrew. He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at St Mary's Church, Cogges, Witney on Tuesday 29th June at 11am, followed by a private burial at Windrush Cemetery for close family only. Immediate family flowers only please. The family would be grateful for donations to their chosen charity of Marie Curie, and these may be sent c/o Peter Smith & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, 135 Burwell Drive, Witney, Oxon, OX28 5LP. Tel: 01993 702000.
RiverBender.com

Richard Walter Williams

Richard Walter Williams, 69, of Granite City, Illinois, affectionately known as “Uncle Buck” and “Richie Rich” passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his home. He was born Continue Reading
Congratulations Mary and Walter!

Mary Ruth Sultemeier and Walter Wallis were married on June 24, 1961 at First Baptist Church of Johnson City, Texas. Mary Ruth is the only daughter of the late Felix and Jewell Sultemeier. Walter is the only son of the late Lanham Mark and Lois Wallis. Mary Ruth and Walter...
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was ‘Granny’ Actor Irene Ryan’s Net Worth at Her Time of Death?

The Beverly Hillbillies icon and El Paso, Texas native died at 70-years-old in 1973, and had a remarkable net worth at the time. Born in October of 1902, Irene Ryan would grow up to become one of television’s most recognizable characters. As The Beverly Hillbillies‘ beloved Daisy Moses, better known as “Granny,” Ryan put her decades of vaudeville, radio, television, and film expertise to grand use.
Walter White Gif

You can download and share Walter White GIF for free. Discover more Breaking Bad Gif, Television Gif, American Crime Gif, Fictional Character Gif, Heisenberg Gif. Walter Hartwell White Sr., also known by his alias Heisenberg, is a fictional character and the protagonist of the American crime drama television series Breaking Bad.
Judith Mae Walters 1928 – 2021

Arnold, CA…”Judy” was born Judith Mae Young in Bisbee, AZ, on January 8, 1928, and raised in Tucson, AZ. In Arnold, the family built a cute little cabin (forest green with yellow and red trim) and the Alpine Drive-In on Old HWY 4. After retiring and moving to Hanford Hill (now Murphys), Judy took many natural history classes at Columbia JC. She was a long-time docent and founding member of the Calaveras Big Trees Association. She loved the Park and spent many enjoyable hours there giving tours and answering questions, earning her 3,000-hour pin. She loved local history and lore becoming a curator of the Old Timers Museum in Murphys.