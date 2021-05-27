Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

By McKenna Aiello
NECN
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear that? That's the sound of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Usher hosted this year's star-studded event, which kicked off from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday and aired live on FOX at 8 p.m. EST/PST. Music lovers enjoyed performances from The Weeknd with Ariana Grande (her first...

www.necn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Ozuna
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Diplo
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Music Video#New Rock#Iheartradio Music#The Dolby Theatre#Fox#H E R#Ac Dc#Best Duo Group#Bts#Best Collaboration#Ajr#Time#Yg#Karol G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicRadio Online

iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

IHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival which will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18 in Las Vegas. This year, the main stage will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
EntertainmentPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango: How To Watch

Now that it's officially summer, there's no better way to kick off the sunny season than with performances from all of your favorite artists during the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest on June 30, the 2021 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango will feature all-new performances...
MusicPosted by
Variety

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
Entertainmentradionowindy.com

New Music And Videos This Week 6/25

This Friday comes with a couple of much anticipated releases. First we have Ed Sheeran dropping a brand new song and video “Bad Habits” and people are already obsessed with it! Like no joke look what Taylor Swift said. 1. “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran. Another highly anticipated release was...
TV Showstvinsider.com

Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners List

The Daytime Emmys have returned to TV for the second year in a row as CBS helps celebrate soaps, talk shows, games shows, and more. Along with recognizing soaps such as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, the ceremony also shines a light on titles like The Talk and The Kelly Clarkson Show. And during this year’s ceremony, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is honored posthumously for his contribution to the beloved game show. Below, see which shows won big in our roundup.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

ITunes’ Official Music Charts for the week ending November 24, 2016:. 3. Don’t Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar), Maroon 5. 6. Side To Side (feat. Nicki Minaj), Ariana Grande. 7. Starving (feat. Zedd), Hailee Steinfeld & Grey. 8. Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber), DJ Snake. 9. This Town,...
Musicstarradiovegas.com

Ed Sheeran Goes Full-On Glampire In ‘Bad Habits’ Music Video

Get a stake and have some garlic nearby, because Ed Sheeran is taking no prisoners in his new music video for “Bad Habits.”. Donning a glittery smokey eye, black claws and fangs, Sheeran shows us a side of him that we’ve never seen before — and it’s kind of hot. Sitting at a hair salon in a head-to-toe hot pink suit, he glides through the night when the beat drops and joins his fellow bloodsuckers.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Scooter Braun Tells His Side of the Taylor Swift Drama

Scooter Braun, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande’s manager, is on the cover of Variety. He discusses his highly discussed feud between he and Taylor Swift. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal.” He continued, “I don’t know what story she was told. I asked her to sit down with me several times but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA but her team refused.”
EntertainmentPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and More New Music Musts

Watch: Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Baby Girl. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Celebritiesglittermagrocks.com

Doja Cat Drops Teaser for New Single ‘Need to Know’

Superstar Doja Cat teases her upcoming single “Need to Know” with a video clip on Twitter, and fans are getting pumped. The star has stated the release date to be June 11. On June 9, Doja Cat shared a teaser for a new single “Need to Know,” which comes out this Friday. The clip gives off a futuristic theme, with flying spacecrafts and elegantly tall buildings. A possible melody can be heard as the view cuts to a room inside a building where an individual plays video games. Fans immediately got hyped and sprinted to Twitter to share their joy.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Tells Judge She Wants Out of Conservatorship: “I’m Traumatized”. Britney Spears is angry, depressed and has been lying to her fans about being OK. In a fiery speech, she told the judge overseeing her longstanding conservatorship, “It’s my wish and my dream…. General News. 16 hours ago. By.