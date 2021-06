China is shooting for rapid and sustainable growth through government support and restrictions on unusual and non-competitive business practices. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect the stocks of popular Chinese companies JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Tencent Music (TME), and HUYA (HUYA) to advance in the coming months. Read on, let’s take a closer look at these names.China was the only major economy to report a GDP growth last year, at a time when most economies were grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. China has maintained its growth trajectory this year, with record GDP growth of 18.3% in the first quarter versus the same period last year. In fact, China’s GDP growth in the last quarter has been its fastest since 1992.