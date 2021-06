Graphics cards are in short supply. You know it, we know it, everyone knows it. There’s unprecedented demand and the companies are struggling to catch up. Here’s some good news to look forward to. According to reports of messages circulating on Board Channels, a private forum for Nvidia board partners like MSI, ASUS, Gigabyte, etc, more Ampere GPU availability is expected. This is because Nvidia has reportedly decided to cut RTX 2060 Turing GPU production in half to free up more resources for Ampere.