Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nvidia (NVDA)

By Howard Kim
smarteranalyst.com
 21 days ago

In a report released yesterday, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA), with a price target of $710.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $628.00, close to its 52-week high of $648.57. According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return...

www.smarteranalyst.com
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GBG opened at GBX 864.50 ($11.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 900.32.
Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,318 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $26,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $28.61 Million Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 648,578 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 3.41% of OraSure Technologies worth $28,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading higher after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $740 to $854. Over the past three months, the company's stock has rallied about 45%, setting a new 52-week high of $747.50. Nvidia is the leading designer of...
H.C. Wainwright Reiterates a Buy Rating on Aptinyx (APTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.36. According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.1% success rate....
Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $108.02 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,484 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $108,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
HeiQ’s (HEIQ) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

HEIQ stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.58. HeiQ has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £240.02 million and a PE ratio of 62.17.
AMD Shares Rise on Report of No EC Objection to Xilinx Merger

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report rose on Thursday after a report said the European Commission hasn’t raised objections to the semiconductor titan’s proposed $35 billion takeover of peer chipmaker Xilinx (XLNX) - Get Report. A knowledgeable source provided the information to Dealreporter. The person said the...
6,542 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Other institutional...
Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $560,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
AMD And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Higher Thursday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading following Wednesday's Fed announcement. The Fed raised its inflation outlook for 2021 and 13 officials said they see a rate increase in 2023. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.27% to $345.34. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average...
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Midatech Pharma, AMD, Nvidia

Stocks finished mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would tighten monetary policy earlier than previously expected. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:. 1. Midatech Pharma | Increase 45%. Midatech Pharma (MTP) - Get Report shares soared after the U.K.-based biotechnology company...
3 Semiconductor Stocks to Trade Right Now

Semiconductor shortage!! We’ve all heard about it. But when it comes to three of today’s largest and most influential semiconductor stocks, there’s no shortage of diversified trade ideas taking shape on the price chart, along with well-placed option strategies, to make bulls, bears and momentum-driven Redditors happy. Let me explain.
Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.
4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMD, NVDA, SLV, ADBE

After Wednesday’s Fed meeting and before tomorrow’s quadruple witching expiration, we’ve had a lot of big moves taking place on Thursday. That said, let’s look at some of the charts for our top stock trades. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)...
$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.