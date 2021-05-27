Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nvidia (NVDA)

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.