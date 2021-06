The S&P 500 went back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday as it continues to reach towards the all-time highs. We have yet to break out, though, so it makes sense that we may have to pull back a little bit in order to build up enough momentum to break out to the upside and go higher. Regardless, I have no interest in shorting this market, as the Federal Reserve will step in and lift the markets as they have multiple times. Furthermore, when you look at the chart, you can make an argument for a bit of an ascending triangle, thereby showing signs of possible momentum on a breakout.