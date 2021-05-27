Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $720 at Susquehanna

StreetInsider.com
 29 days ago

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised the price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $720.00 (from $700.00) while maintaining a Positive ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvda#Nvda#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Why This Nvidia Analyst Says Stock Is Headed To $900 Per Share

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is trading higher Tuesday following a price target increase from Raymond James. What Happened: Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Strong Buy rating on Nvidia with a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $750 to $900. Caso discussed the reasons behind the price...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

John Dabiri Sells 34 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $854.00

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.37.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Splunk (SPLK) PT Raised to $150 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised the price target on Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) to $150.00 (from $135.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst comments "Earlier today, SPLK disclosed a large $1B investment from well-regarded PE firm Silver Lake, in the form of convertible senior notes with a low interest rate. While this transaction in and of itself doesn't solve SPLK's challenges, this is a favorable deal for SPLK, and we commend the management team for structuring it. We also expect that all (or virtually all) of the $1B proceeds will be used towards share buyback over the near-to-medium term, and this arrangement could potentially lead to other strategic outcomes over the longer-term. We maintain our Neutral rating and raise our PT to $150 (was $135)."
StocksStreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Recommends Buying Overstock.com (OSTK) on tZERO Catalyst

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte reiterated a Buy rating and $130.00 price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) after tZERO announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cohu (COHU) PT Raised to $61 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Thomas Diffely raised the price target on Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) to $61.00 (from $60.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Rosenblatt Starts CEVA Inc. (CEVA) at Neutral

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy initiates coverage on CEVA Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stockspulse2.com

PLUG Stock Price: $49 Target From Craig-Hallum

The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have received a $49 price target from Craig-Hallum. These are the details. The shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have received a $49 price target from Craig-Hallum. And Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reiterated a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Stine...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $40.00

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $98.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Raised to $38.00

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Susquehanna

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioSyent (CVE:RX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.59

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 2357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.20. Several analysts recently issued reports on RX shares. Bloom Burton downgraded...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $16.00. Vaccitech shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 185 shares. A number of research firms recently issued reports on VACC. Jefferies Financial Group began...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.00.
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

PYPL Is Going To Be Covered By DA Davidson Now

Several investment analysts working at DA Davidson have started covering the stocks for PYPL. This was published in a research note that was set out to investors and clients on Wednesday. Accordingly, the brokerage has put up a rating of buy on the provider’s stock. The Stock Commentary Of PYPL.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Nike (NKE) PT Raised to $192 at Baird; 'Buyers on Strength'

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the price target on Nike (NYSE: NKE) to $192.00 (from $150.00) while maintaining an Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.