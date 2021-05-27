NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $720 at Susquehanna

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.86.