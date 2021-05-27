Cancel
Burbank, CA

Burbank Chief of Police Scott LaChasse Announces His Upcoming Retirement

 22 days ago

– Burbank Chief of Police Scott LaChasse has announced his upcoming retirement from the Burbank Police Department. His last day as Police Chief will be July 6, 2021. His retirement will mark the end of an unparalleled 51-year career in law enforcement. Chief LaChasse’s 11 1/2-year tenure in Burbank has been characterized by innovation, transparency, establishment of personal accountability and service excellence.

