Wednesday night was a night for the Farrells of La Crescent-Hokah boys soccer. Wyatt Farrell scored an equalizer goal with less than three minutes left in the second half to force the Section 1A quarterfinal match with Caledonia to go into overtime. Then in the second half of the overtime period, Liam Farrell received a pass from Wyatt and sent it to the far low corner of the net to send the Lancers through on a golden goal.

LA CRESCENT, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO