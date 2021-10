During his time in Zambia, Morris Taylor had an eye opening experience that helped lead him on a path to become a family medicine physician. The biomedical engineering graduate planned to devote his career to making medical devices, but then during college work in Zambia, he saw how important the mission hospital was to the entire region. That, along with volunteering at an orphanage in Ghana, and an experience shadowing a family physician, changed his idea of medicine.

