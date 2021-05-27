Reminder: No parking zones to be strictly enforced during Memorial Day weekend

UTICA – The Illinois State Police is reminding motorists of the parking measures around Starved Rock State Park this Memorial Day Weekend. “No Parking Tow-Away” Zones around Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks will be strictly enforced. Officials are asking for voluntary compliance to prevent vehicles from being towed. Vehicles left unattended in a tow-away zone or parked partially on the roadway will be towed at the owner’s expense. Tow fees are estimated to be in the range of $300. Citation fees are $164. If your vehicle is towed, information for area taxis will be available at the Visitors Center and the Lodge. Limited Uber and Lyft services are also available.