Computer Science

Sampling from the Gibbs Distribution in Congestion Games

By Pieter Kleer
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Logit dynamics is a form of randomized game dynamics where players have a bias towards strategic deviations that give a higher improvement in cost. It is used extensively in practice. In congestion (or potential) games, the dynamics converges to the so-called Gibbs distribution over the set of all strategy profiles, when interpreted as a Markov chain. In general, logit dynamics might converge slowly to the Gibbs distribution, but beyond that, not much is known about their algorithmic aspects, nor that of the Gibbs distribution. In this work, we are interested in the following two questions for congestion games: i) Is there an efficient algorithm for sampling from the Gibbs distribution? ii) If yes, do there also exist natural randomized dynamics that converges quickly to the Gibbs distribution?

arxiv.org
#Discrete Mathematics#Logit Dynamics#Data Structures
Computer Science
Computersarxiv.org

A Winning Hand: Compressing Deep Networks Can Improve Out-Of-Distribution Robustness

Two crucial requirements for a successful adoption of deep learning (DL) in the wild are: (1) robustness to distributional shifts, and (2) model compactness for achieving efficiency. Unfortunately, efforts towards simultaneously achieving Out-of-Distribution (OOD) robustness and extreme model compactness without sacrificing accuracy have mostly been unsuccessful. This raises an important question: "Is the inability to create compact, accurate, and robust deep neural networks (CARDs) fundamental?" To answer this question, we perform a large-scale analysis for a range of popular model compression techniques which uncovers several intriguing patterns. Notably, in contrast to traditional pruning approaches (e.g., fine tuning and gradual magnitude pruning), we find that "lottery ticket-style" pruning approaches can surprisingly be used to create high performing CARDs. Specifically, we are able to create extremely compact CARDs that are dramatically more robust than their significantly larger and full-precision counterparts while matching (or beating) their test accuracy, simply by pruning and/or quantizing. To better understand these differences, we perform sensitivity analysis in the Fourier domain for CARDs trained using different data augmentation methods. Motivated by our analysis, we develop a simple domain-adaptive test-time ensembling approach (CARD-Deck) that uses a gating module to dynamically select an appropriate CARD from the CARD-Deck based on their spectral-similarity with test samples. By leveraging complementary frequency biases of different compressed models, the proposed approach builds a "winning hand" of CARDs that establishes a new state-of-the-art on CIFAR-10-C accuracies (i.e., 96.8% clean and 92.75% robust) with dramatically better memory usage than their non-compressed counterparts. We also present some theoretical evidences supporting our empirical findings.
Computersarxiv.org

Optimality and Stability in Federated Learning: A Game-theoretic Approach

Federated learning is a distributed learning paradigm where multiple agents, each only with access to local data, jointly learn a global model. There has recently been an explosion of research aiming not only to improve the accuracy rates of federated learning, but also provide certain guarantees around social good properties such as total error. One branch of this research has taken a game-theoretic approach, and in particular, prior work has viewed federated learning as a hedonic game, where error-minimizing players arrange themselves into federating coalitions. This past work proves the existence of stable coalition partitions, but leaves open a wide range of questions, including how far from optimal these stable solutions are. In this work, we motivate and define a notion of optimality given by the average error rates among federating agents (players). First, we provide and prove the correctness of an efficient algorithm to calculate an optimal (error minimizing) arrangement of players. Next, we analyze the relationship between the stability and optimality of an arrangement. First, we show that for some regions of parameter space, all stable arrangements are optimal (Price of Anarchy equal to 1). However, we show this is not true for all settings: there exist examples of stable arrangements with higher cost than optimal (Price of Anarchy greater than 1). Finally, we give the first constant-factor bound on the performance gap between stability and optimality, proving that the total error of the worst stable solution can be no higher than 9 times the total error of an optimal solution (Price of Anarchy bound of 9).
Technologyarxiv.org

Title:3D Semantic Mapping from Arthroscopy using Out-of-distribution Pose and Depth and In-distribution Segmentation Training

Authors:Yaqub Jonmohamadi, Shahnewaz Ali, Fengbei Liu, Jonathan Roberts, Ross Crawford, Gustavo Carneiro, Ajay K. Pandey. Abstract: Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has many documented advantages, but the surgeon's limited visual contact with the scene can be problematic. Hence, systems that can help surgeons navigate, such as a method that can produce a 3D semantic map, can compensate for the limitation above. In theory, we can borrow 3D semantic mapping techniques developed for robotics, but this requires finding solutions to the following challenges in MIS: 1) semantic segmentation, 2) depth estimation, and 3) pose estimation. In this paper, we propose the first 3D semantic mapping system from knee arthroscopy that solves the three challenges above. Using out-of-distribution non-human datasets, where pose could be labeled, we jointly train depth+pose estimators using selfsupervised and supervised losses. Using an in-distribution human knee dataset, we train a fully-supervised semantic segmentation system to label arthroscopic image pixels into femur, ACL, and meniscus. Taking testing images from human knees, we combine the results from these two systems to automatically create 3D semantic maps of the human knee. The result of this work opens the pathway to the generation of intraoperative 3D semantic mapping, registration with pre-operative data, and robotic-assisted arthroscopy.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Improving Entity Linking through Semantic Reinforced Entity Embeddings

Entity embeddings, which represent different aspects of each entity with a single vector like word embeddings, are a key component of neural entity linking models. Existing entity embeddings are learned from canonical Wikipedia articles and local contexts surrounding target entities. Such entity embeddings are effective, but too distinctive for linking models to learn contextual commonality. We propose a simple yet effective method, FGS2EE, to inject fine-grained semantic information into entity embeddings to reduce the distinctiveness and facilitate the learning of contextual commonality. FGS2EE first uses the embeddings of semantic type words to generate semantic embeddings, and then combines them with existing entity embeddings through linear aggregation. Extensive experiments show the effectiveness of such embeddings. Based on our entity embeddings, we achieved new sate-of-the-art performance on entity linking.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Relax Gaming Welcomes Leap Gaming to Powered By Distribution Program

Online casino content aggregator and software supplier Relax Gaming has welcomed a new studio to its Powered By Relax distribution program. Leap Gaming has been the latest games maker to join the program and benefit from the advantages it offers to both newer and established companies. Founded in 2014, Leap...
ChinaPosted by
TheStreet

Multiverse Token (AI) To Be Launched On KuCoin Win, Introducing Gaming To Token Initial Distribution

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --KuCoin, a global leading crypto exchange, announced today that the decentralized A.I. ecosystem Multiverse™ will be the first project to be launched on KuCoin Win. KuCoin Win is a platform that combines entertainment with token listing for the first time in the crypto space. Five million native tokens of Multiverse, AI, will be distributed through KuCoin Win's first game product - LuckyRaffling. The AI token will be listed on KuCoin and open for trading soon.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Usha Resources Reports Anomalous Gold and Copper Results from Lost Basin Soil Sampling Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB: USHAF) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration work at the Company's Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona.
SciencePhys.org

Microscopic imaging without a microscope? New technique visualizes all gene expression from a tissue sample

The 30,000 or so genes making up the human genome contain the instructions vital to life. Yet each of our cells expresses only a subset of these genes in their daily functioning. The difference between a heart cell and a liver cell, for example, is determined by which genes are expressed—and the correct expression of genes can mean the difference between health and disease.
Sciencearxiv.org

Robust a posteriori error analysis for rotation-based formulations of the elasticity/poroelasticity coupling

We develop the \textit{a posteriori} error analysis of three mixed finite element formulations for rotation-based equations in elasticity, poroelasticity, and interfacial elasticity-poroelasticity. The discretisations use $H^1$-conforming finite elements of degree $k+1$ for displacement and fluid pressure, and discontinuous piecewise polynomials of degree $k$ for rotation vector, total pressure, and elastic pressure. Residual-based estimators are constructed, and upper and lower bounds (up to data oscillations) for all global estimators are rigorously derived. The methods are all robust with respect to the model parameters (in particular, the Lamé constants), they are valid in 2D and 3D, and also for arbitrary polynomial degree $k\geq 0$. The error behaviour predicted by the theoretical analysis is then demonstrated numerically on a set of computational examples including different geometries on which we perform adaptive mesh refinement guided by the \textit{a posteriori} error estimators.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum algorithm for Dyck Language with Multiple Types of Brackets

We consider the recognition problem of the Dyck Language generalized for multiple types of brackets. We provide an algorithm with quantum query complexity $O(\sqrt{n}(\log n)^{0.5k})$, where $n$ is the length of input and $k$ is the maximal nesting depth of brackets. Additionally, we show the lower bound for this problem which is $O(\sqrt{n}c^{k})$ for some constant $c$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards a model-independent reconstruction approach for late-time Hubble data

Gaussian processes offers a convenient way to perform nonparametric reconstructions of observational data assuming only a kernel which describes the covariance between neighbouring points in a data set. We approach the ambiguity in the choice of kernel in Gaussian processes with two methods -- (a) approximate Bayesian computation with sequential Monte Carlo sampling and (b) genetic algorithm -- in order to address the often ad hoc choice of the kernel and use the overall resulting method to reconstruct the cosmic chronometers and supernovae type Ia data sets. The results have shown that the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel emerges on top of the two-hyperparameter family of kernels for both cosmological data sets. On the other hand, we use the genetic algorithm in order to select a most naturally-fit kernel among a competitive pool made up of a ten-hyperparameters class of kernels. Imposing a Bayesian information criterion-inspired measure of the fitness, the results have shown that a hybrid of the radial basis function and the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel best represented both data sets.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Silhouettes and quasi residual plots for neural nets and tree-based classifiers

Classification by neural nets and by tree-based methods are powerful tools of machine learning. There exist interesting visualizations of the inner workings of these and other classifiers. Here we pursue a different goal, which is to visualize the cases being classified, either in training data or in test data. An important aspect is whether a case has been classified to its given class (label) or whether the classifier wants to assign it to different class. This is reflected in the (conditional and posterior) probability of the alternative class (PAC). A high PAC indicates label bias, i.e. the possibility that the case was mislabeled. The PAC is used to construct a silhouette plot which is similar in spirit to the silhouette plot for cluster analysis (Rousseeuw, 1987). The average silhouette width can be used to compare different classifications of the same dataset. We will also draw quasi residual plots of the PAC versus a data feature, which may lead to more insight in the data. One of these data features is how far each case lies from its given class. The graphical displays are illustrated and interpreted on benchmark data sets containing images, mixed features, and tweets.
Computersarxiv.org

Maximum likelihood estimation for mechanistic network models

Mechanistic network models specify the mechanisms by which networks grow and change, allowing researchers to investigate complex systems using both simulation and analytical techniques. Unfortunately, it is difficult to write likelihoods for instances of graphs generated with mechanistic models because of a combinatorial explosion in outcomes of repeated applications of the mechanism. Thus it is near impossible to estimate the parameters using maximum likelihood estimation. In this paper, we propose treating node sequence in a growing network model as an additional parameter, or as a missing random variable, and maximizing over the resulting likelihood. We develop this framework in the context of a simple mechanistic network model, used to study gene duplication and divergence, and test a variety of algorithms for maximizing the likelihood in simulated graphs. We also run the best-performing algorithm on a human protein-protein interaction network and four non-human protein-protein interaction networks. Although we focus on a specific mechanistic network model here, the proposed framework is more generally applicable to reversible models.
Sciencearxiv.org

Predicting cognitive scores with graph neural networks through sample selection learning

Analyzing the relation between intelligence and neural activity is of the utmost importance in understanding the working principles of the human brain in health and disease. In existing literature, functional brain connectomes have been used successfully to predict cognitive measures such as intelligence quotient (IQ) scores in both healthy and disordered cohorts using machine learning models. However, existing methods resort to flattening the brain connectome (i.e., graph) through vectorization which overlooks its topological properties. To address this limitation and inspired from the emerging graph neural networks (GNNs), we design a novel regression GNN model (namely RegGNN) for predicting IQ scores from brain connectivity. On top of that, we introduce a novel, fully modular sample selection method to select the best samples to learn from for our target prediction task. However, since such deep learning architectures are computationally expensive to train, we further propose a \emph{learning-based sample selection} method that learns how to choose the training samples with the highest expected predictive power on unseen samples. For this, we capitalize on the fact that connectomes (i.e., their adjacency matrices) lie in the symmetric positive definite (SPD) matrix cone. Our results on full-scale and verbal IQ prediction outperforms comparison methods in autism spectrum disorder cohorts and achieves a competitive performance for neurotypical subjects using 3-fold cross-validation. Furthermore, we show that our sample selection approach generalizes to other learning-based methods, which shows its usefulness beyond our GNN architecture.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Developing a Fidelity Evaluation Approach for Interpretable Machine Learning

Although modern machine learning and deep learning methods allow for complex and in-depth data analytics, the predictive models generated by these methods are often highly complex, and lack transparency. Explainable AI (XAI) methods are used to improve the interpretability of these complex models, and in doing so improve transparency. However, the inherent fitness of these explainable methods can be hard to evaluate. In particular, methods to evaluate the fidelity of the explanation to the underlying black box require further development, especially for tabular data. In this paper, we (a) propose a three phase approach to developing an evaluation method; (b) adapt an existing evaluation method primarily for image and text data to evaluate models trained on tabular data; and (c) evaluate two popular explainable methods using this evaluation method. Our evaluations suggest that the internal mechanism of the underlying predictive model, the internal mechanism of the explainable method used and model and data complexity all affect explanation fidelity. Given that explanation fidelity is so sensitive to context and tools and data used, we could not clearly identify any specific explainable method as being superior to another.
Computersarxiv.org

$C^3$: Compositional Counterfactual Constrastive Learning for Video-grounded Dialogues

Video-grounded dialogue systems aim to integrate video understanding and dialogue understanding to generate responses that are relevant to both the dialogue and video context. Most existing approaches employ deep learning models and have achieved remarkable performance, given the relatively small datasets available. However, the results are partly accomplished by exploiting biases in the datasets rather than developing multimodal reasoning, resulting in limited generalization. In this paper, we propose a novel approach of Compositional Counterfactual Contrastive Learning ($C^3$) to develop contrastive training between factual and counterfactual samples in video-grounded dialogues. Specifically, we design factual/counterfactual sampling based on the temporal steps in videos and tokens in dialogues and propose contrastive loss functions that exploit object-level or action-level variance. Different from prior approaches, we focus on contrastive hidden state representations among compositional output tokens to optimize the representation space in a generation setting. We achieved promising performance gains on the Audio-Visual Scene-Aware Dialogues (AVSD) benchmark and showed the benefits of our approach in grounding video and dialogue context.
Sciencearxiv.org

Over-and-Under Complete Convolutional RNN for MRI Reconstruction

Reconstructing magnetic resonance (MR) images from undersampled data is a challenging problem due to various artifacts introduced by the under-sampling operation. Recent deep learning-based methods for MR image reconstruction usually leverage a generic auto-encoder architecture which captures low-level features at the initial layers and high-level features at the deeper layers. Such networks focus much on global features which may not be optimal to reconstruct the fully-sampled image. In this paper, we propose an Over-and-Under Complete Convolutional Recurrent Neural Network (OUCR), which consists of an overcomplete and an undercomplete Convolutional Recurrent Neural Network(CRNN). The overcomplete branch gives special attention in learning local structures by restraining the receptive field of the network. Combining it with the undercomplete branch leads to a network which focuses more on low-level features without losing out on the global structures. Extensive experiments on two datasets demonstrate that the proposed method achieves significant improvements over the compressed sensing and popular deep learning-based methods with less number of trainable parameters. Our code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

A variational quantum algorithm based on the minimum potential energy for solving the Poisson equation

Computer-aided engineering techniques are indispensable in modern engineering developments. In particular, partial differential equations are commonly used to simulate the dynamics of physical phenomena, but very large systems are often intractable within a reasonable computation time, even when using supercomputers. To overcome the inherent limit of classical computing, we present a variational quantum algorithm for solving the Poisson equation that can be implemented in noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices. The proposed method defines the total potential energy of the Poisson equation as a Hamiltonian, which is decomposed into a linear combination of Pauli operators and simple observables. The expectation value of the Hamiltonian is then minimized with respect to a parameterized quantum state. Because the number of decomposed terms is independent of the size of the problem, this method requires relatively few quantum measurements. Numerical experiments demonstrate the faster computing speed of this method compared with classical computing methods and a previous variational quantum approach. We believe that our approach brings quantum computer-aided techniques closer to future applications in engineering developments.