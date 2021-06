If you’re thinking of taking off in Microsoft Flight Simulator, playing with a keyboard and mouse is pretty much out of the question. While the best PC controller does a pretty good job, a dedicated flight stick or yoke is the best way to have full control over your plane. They’re usually not the most attractive peripherals around, but Turtle Beach is shaking things up at E3 with its eye-catching first entry into the simulation market: the new Velocity One flight system.