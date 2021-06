Yesterday, Epic Games took the internet by storm when it announced that users could redeem 3 months of Discord Nitro from Epic Games Store for free as a part of their MEGA Sale 2021. In a matter of minutes, the servers were met with an insane amount of traffic. As a result, many users even ran into some issues with the redemption process. However, the ones that were able to redeem it were then disappointed when they realized that in order to activate their free Discord Nitro on their Discord accounts, they had to enter some sort of payment details. As such, users needed a credit card or a PayPal account to redeem Discord Nitro for free.