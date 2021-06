The local elections being held this fall became a little more clear this week as the second half of the May 18 primary voting process was completed. After publishing results of balloting for formal candidates the day after the election, the Indiana County Election Board this week revealed final counts of write-in votes. The results create races where none were apparent, generated sparks of interest in some municipal races and, in one case, apparently change the outcome of a campaign that was thought to have been settled two weeks ago.