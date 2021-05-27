Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

The Bare Bones HUD for Tourneys and Anonymous Sites #342

pokerfuse.com
 22 days ago

The Bare Bones HUD for Tourneys and Anonymous Sites #342. Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod342 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my "Daily Poker Tips" Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy.

pokerfuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Australia#Poker Player#Flash Briefing#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

reshaded HUD

- reshaded HUD - texture tweaks to the hud of minecraft. shading of the hud in minecraft is pretty lackluster, so I decided to retexture it to be more complex. Changed: in-game HUD; particle and mob effect parity; connection icons.
Mental Healthmadinamerica.com

The Price You Pay by Anonymous

If you have never dropped out of school for mental health reasons,. you probably won’t cry tears of joy on the car ride over to take your comprehensive exam. in complete disbelief, astounded that you made it this far. You probably won’t wonder if you’re dreaming as you take your...
Societysecurityboulevard.com

A Guide to Staying Safe and Anonymous for Women

The online troll world has never been kind to women, especially feminism and women’s rights activists. It’s 2021, yet somehow it feels like we’re still living in 1908. Female bloggers, journalists, and social media activists receive death threats and online harassment with toxic vitriol seemingly reserved exclusively for women. For...
Businessmorns.ca

Amazon cloud game service Luna opens to US Prime members

Amazon on Monday opened its cloud video game service Luna to all Prime subscribers in the United States as part of its annual online mega-sale. Luna has been in an invitation-only mode since late last year as Amazon honed the platform designed to stream video game console quality play directly over the internet.
TV & Videosauthenticstorytelling.net

Podcasting? Don’t forget to set up your Podchaser creator page with credits

When it comes to podcasting there are plenty of channels to distribute your podcast through. My Business Storytelling Show is distributed through 16 alone – including the traditional ones and Podchaser. In addition, I livestream episodes to Amazon Live, LinkedIn, YouTube and episodes are then picked up by the DB&A Television Network.
Cell Phonesnextalerts.com

VFly Pro MOD APK 4.7.0 (Effects and templates) for Android.

VFly MOD APK is available now! If you are a newbie in the field of making and editing videos then you need an enhanced then you really need a perfect app that can help you create or edit good content before sharing it with your friends or posting it in your social media account. There are many apps out there but the one that has no ads, Pro features unlocked, and helps your Remove watermark is not that way to find. Also with the link, we have given below you can surely download the apk in a safe way.
Electronicsopusresearch.net

Voicebots: The New Channel of First Resort

When the Amazon Echo was launched in November of 2014, it was launched with what may now feel like a meager handful of features: Weather, Time, Music and Answering Questions. The total number of skills available at the time was zero (the Alexa Skills Kit was still several months away, to be launched in June 2015), and basic features we now take for granted (timers, reminders, home automation, asking for local information) were yet to be deployed. And yet, from Day One, to borrow Amazon’s famous tagline, the Amazon Echo was beloved by its users. It consistently scored an unprecedented 4.5 stars over 5, across tens of thousands of enthralled users who found the new gizmo not only useful, but delightful and novel and made them feel that with it, they were participating in the ushering of a new technological era.
Healthchop.edu

Imaging Assessment of Bone Sarcomas

This study is looking to recruit CHOP patients 5-30 years old with suspected/ confirmed bone sarcomas. The study is looking to evaluate a new MRI technique to evaluate bones and any mass in them. The study involved an additional imaging sequence performed at the same day as your clinically indicated MRI studies that allows researchers to better visualize the bones. This sequence takes about 30-60 minutes and may be done each time you have a clinically-indicated MRI (up to 3 times). If you're interested in learning more, please contact the study team.
Technologynextalerts.com

ThopTV APK 45.3.0 (Watch Free Live IPL 2021) Download |Stream Live IPL 2021 for Free

ThopTv Mod APK : The notable CDN (Content Delivery Network) based ThopTV application 45.3.0 has got widely used because of its exact replication of the original TV. It not only replicates but also notices that the video quality and sound effects will get upgraded in the app. ThopTV allows users to stream several films, online movies, web-series, dramas, cricket matches like IPL 2021and much more in an upgraded way. The platform gets developed so that it will easily format the video it is playing to make it user-friendly. The app works with the help of Wi-fi, or you can use Mobile data.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) review

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) is an affordable smart display that brings the benefits of seeing as well as hearing Alexa to those on a budget. It’s simple to use, it’s got an improved camera, and it comes in a new blue finish. While it’s a great device for those looking for a first smart display, it doesn’t offer enough upgrades to warrant trading up if you have the original Echo Show 5.
TV Showshackingnewstutorials.com

Morph TV APK Download | Latest Version Morph TV App APK

There is almost no one out there who doesn’t like watching movies and TV shows. With the help of the internet, it becomes easier for everyone to find something to watch of their choice. There are a lot of streaming services available out there like Netflix, CyberFlix TV, Crackle, Hotstart, etc. which allows a person to watch movies and TV shows online without downloading. These days people don’t find enough time to visit a theater or sit in front of the television to watch something. Instead, by using the smartphone device they look for the services to watch movies and shows online. With an increase in smartphone users around the world, the search for best streaming services has also increased.
Technologythurrott.com

You Can Register for Alexa Developer Event Now

Interested developers can now register for Amazon’s Alexa Live 2021 virtual event, which will be held on July 21 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. “Our vision for Alexa is an ambient assistant that is proactive, personal, and predictable. It’s our mission to make Alexa available and delightful everywhere customers want her to be, and the Alexa developer community is critical to helping us achieve this,” Amazon’s Kellie Garnett writes. “The Alexa team has been hard at work building new tools and features and we are excited to share the latest advancements designed to help drive business growth, improve productivity, and deliver more delightful customer experiences.”
Businesssspnet.org

A Media Empire for the (Public) Library? OverDrive Acquires Kanopy

During the pandemic, streaming media and in particular video has exploded. And it’s not just Netflix and Disney+ — there is also growing demand for video services offered through libraries. The significance of this market for licensed streaming media services was cemented last week when OverDrive acquired Kanopy. These companies,...
Technologytechnadu.com

How to Download, Install and Use ExpressVPN on Amazon Firestick & Fire TV

ExpressVPN offers a native app for Amazon’s Fire OS, providing the most streamlined user experience possible. On the other hand, If you have an Downloader app on your Firestick, you can use it to download ExpressVPN too. With that said, let’s show you how to set up and use ExpressVPN on your Amazon Firestick and Fire TV.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Sign Up for the First PS5 System Software Beta Program

Since the launch of PS5, our teams have been working to continuously enhance your experience on the console. Later this year, we’re rolling out another major system update packed with new features, and we want your help testing them out!. Starting today, you can register for an opportunity to join...
TechnologyNewsTimes

Facebook Will Start Serving Targeted Ads in Oculus VR Headsets

Will the next big advance in VR be… virtual-reality commercials?. Facebook announced that it is kicking off a “small test” of in-headset ads for Oculus VR devices. The ads will first appear in “Blaston,” a dueling-shooter VR game from Resolution Games, as well as titles from a few other developers rolling out over the coming weeks.
Electronicslifewire.com

How Amazon Alexa Can Help You Have Better Conversations

Amazon Alexa has a new feature that gives you small talk tips and allows you to practice how to have a great conversation. The feature can give people a confidence boost in upcoming social gatherings after a year without them. Experts say we still need to shift away from our...
Gamblingedmchicago.com

How to Select the Best Online Casino USA – Trustworthy and Safe

We know that choosing a good and safe online casino is not easy, especially when many casino sites offer similar casino bonuses and games. In this article, we will tell you what makes online casinos great, and who the casino is best for. By following the various tips in this...