The Bare Bones HUD for Tourneys and Anonymous Sites #342

When the Amazon Echo was launched in November of 2014, it was launched with what may now feel like a meager handful of features: Weather, Time, Music and Answering Questions. The total number of skills available at the time was zero (the Alexa Skills Kit was still several months away, to be launched in June 2015), and basic features we now take for granted (timers, reminders, home automation, asking for local information) were yet to be deployed. And yet, from Day One, to borrow Amazon’s famous tagline, the Amazon Echo was beloved by its users. It consistently scored an unprecedented 4.5 stars over 5, across tens of thousands of enthralled users who found the new gizmo not only useful, but delightful and novel and made them feel that with it, they were participating in the ushering of a new technological era.