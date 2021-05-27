Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

The Weekender: May 27-30

By Michaela Ratliff
triad-city-beat.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Thelma Mothershed, Terrence Roberts and Jefferson Thomas. These are the names of the Little Rock Nine, a group of Black students chosen to attend Little Rock High School in Little Rock Arkansas in 1957. The move, initiated by President Eisenhower, integrated the previously all-white high school. Although the Nine were met with physical and verbal abuse from white students, Ernest Green became the first Black student to graduate from the school on this day in 1958. Martin Luther King Jr. joined the Green family at his graduation ceremony.

triad-city-beat.com
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Health Happenings

Senior Resources of Guilford will present a free Drive-Thru Veterans Resource Fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, in High Point; and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 26, at AuthoraCare Collective, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Religion calendar: Saturday, May 15

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Arts briefs: ARTC Theatre to present “Savannah Sipping Society”

ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St. in Winston-Salem. “Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place. Performances...
High Point, NCgreensboro.com

High Point Museum exhibit, webinar examine 'Green Book' history

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum is shining a spotlight on "The Negro Motorist Green Book" and its significance in Guilford County and North Carolina. The museum is displaying a traveling exhibit, "Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina," and the High Point Historical Society will host a webinar at 10 a.m. Wednesday focusing on two of the county's "Green Book" sites: Magnolia House in Greensboro and the old Kilby Hotel in High Point, said Sara Blanchett, curator of education at the museum.
Winston-salem, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Triad church offers showers to people ex­pe­ri­encing home­lessness

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Getting a shower can be hard for the homeless population, that’s why a Winston-Salem church is bringing showers to those experiencing homelessness. The Dwelling is a church dedicated to serving the homeless population in the Triad. Lead pastor Emily Norris started the church in February 2020, just after being ordained. The Dwelling is a partnership between of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Moravian Church in America, the only in the nation.
Winston-salem, NCWXII 12

Winston-Salem Art Anthology Series 'revitalizes' neighborhood leading up to Juneteenth

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Art displays will be popping up in one Winston-Salem neighborhood every weekend through Juneteenth as a way to bring new life to the community. Artist Kayyum Hallah and the rest of the neighborhood association decided to put the installations in Happy Hill at the intersection of Alder and Mock streets. The clock tower strikes a moment in history for the oldest Black neighborhood in the city.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Event shines light on veterans

HIGH POINT — Families and friends of retired and active veterans gathered Saturday at the Heroes Center in observation of Military Appreciation Day. Brigadier Gen. James R. Gorham, a retired veteran and the first Black officer to become a general in the N.C. National Guard, shared his personal experiences and lifted up the cause of homeless veterans.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

Nonprofit hosting local scholarship golf tourney on Sunday, May 23, to benefit GCS seniors

Local golfers will have the opportunity to play with a purpose on Sunday, May 23, at Jamestown Park Golf Course, 7041 E. Ford Road. The charity golf tournament is being hosted by Students Taking Action and Rising (+STAR), a nonprofit established by Western Guilford High School former student-athlete, Kevin Brooks. +STAR provides educational programs, mentorship and service opportunities that help high school student-athletes develop transferable leadership skills.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

John Railey: Terry's mom keeps 'the Circle' going

Te’ore Terry comes to his mother in dreams. Three months after he was fatally shot in Winston-Salem, on Valentine’s Day, Te’ore comes to Velma Terry. “His spirit is strong and I believe it is strong because his murder is not solved,” she said last week. “He’s comforting his mother, letting me know he’s got me.”
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

HPU announces winner of Trailblazer Award

HIGH POINT — An aspiring surgeon was named Friday as the first winner of a new award that High Point University will give each year to a recent graduate. Brooke Smith, a biology and exercise science double major from Evergreen, Colorado, was selected from 10 finalists for the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Trailblazer Award, HPU announced.