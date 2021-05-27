The Weekender: May 27-30

Melba Pattillo Beals, Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Ernest Green, Gloria Ray Karlmark, Carlotta Walls LaNier, Thelma Mothershed, Terrence Roberts and Jefferson Thomas. These are the names of the Little Rock Nine, a group of Black students chosen to attend Little Rock High School in Little Rock Arkansas in 1957. The move, initiated by President Eisenhower, integrated the previously all-white high school. Although the Nine were met with physical and verbal abuse from white students, Ernest Green became the first Black student to graduate from the school on this day in 1958. Martin Luther King Jr. joined the Green family at his graduation ceremony.