How to Book an Appointment for Shorewood Open Book

Notices of new values have been mailed. The Open Book will be held June 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and June 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You are not required to attend the formal open book. We understand you have busy lives. You may call the assessor’s office (hours: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday). You have until 48 hours before Board of Review on July 21 to discuss your value. Our goal is to accommodate you for more than just the two days of Open Book.