We Demand A Seat At The Table!

By Article Submitted
Tennessee Tribune
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite there being 144,000 Black-owned businesses in Illinois that generate millions in taxable revenue for the state, Black businesses continue to be overlooked and undervalued by the State of Illinois. The disparity in State spending across all industries, with Black-owned companies is unacceptable. That’s why the Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce, its members, and 12 affiliate chambers and chapters are calling for a meeting with decision-makers in Springfield to discuss these issues.

tntribune.com
