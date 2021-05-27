Recognition of Memorial Day Weekend

We want to take a moment to thank all the men and women for their public service and ultimate commitment to this country. Let us remember those veterans who have died while serving our country for their actions continue to serve as great inspiration to us all. Finally, we want to take a moment to recognize all Police, Fire, Dispatch and Public Works staff who work during the Memorial Day weekend. We are extremely thankful for their service, and their level of devotion to our community is commendable.