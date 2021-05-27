Ceramist Christopher Spitzmiller on outdoor entertaining

Why wait for new construction when you can get all the new amenities and upgrades in this immaculate home! This 3-level home combines a host of features that truly makes it one of a kind! With 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms there is plenty of living space and privacy for family and guests. A gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, double ovens, island and a gas cooktop offer all the tools for both the aspiring home chef and plain old family meals. The master bedroom opens under a high tray ceiling, creating a sense of spacious comfort. The family room and basement has space for all kinds of family living and activities. The sunroom and the basement open to a large and welcoming backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Everything you need with everything you want, all in one place that you can call home! Sought after Gleneagles neighborhood has tons of amenities such as; walking trails, community pool, rec center, playgrounds and tennis/basketball courts. Conveniently located near shops and public transportation. 45 minutes from DC and 30 minutes from Andrews AFB. A must see!