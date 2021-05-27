Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Anniston Star
 28 days ago

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.

www.annistonstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Rosemarie Dewitt
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Toni Collette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Drama#True Crime#Hbo#High Fidelity#Search Party#Tbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videossoapcentral.com

The Young and the Restless' Donny Boaz cast in HBO's The Staircase

Chance Chancellor is rumored to be heading back to The Young and the Restless later this year, but what about his former portrayer, Donny Boaz? The CBS soap hasn't hinted anything about the actor's return to Genoa City but -- as chance would have it -- Boaz is on his way back to television!
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Dane DeHaan Join the Cast of True-Crime Limited Series THE STAIRCASE at HBO Max

Dane DeHaan (Lawless, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Lisey’s Story) has joined the cast of the true-crime limited series The Staircase at HBO Max. The adaptation is based on various books and reports on the case of Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife Kathleen two years earlier. The charge was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and Peterson subsequently was released from prison. He had claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home after consuming alcohol and Valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object.
TV Seriesdailynewsgh.com

Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Patrick Schwarzenegger is taking on a new project. The 27-year-old Moxie and Midnight Sun has signed on to join the star-studded cast of The Staircase, Deadline reports. The upcoming series is based on the docu-series of the same name and follows the real case of Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen in 2001.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Patrick Fugit Joins Elizabeth Olsen & Jesse Plemons In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True Crime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Fugit (Outcast) is set as a lead opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Olsen stars as Montgomery in the series, from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Oz Creator & Cast Reflect on Groundbreaking HBO Prison Drama's Impact

As much as the greater public can be obsessed with law enforcement in terms of police procedurals, there are few creators willing to go the extra step and focus their television drama at a penitentiary. While the current generation was able to get a glimpse at what prison life can do to women in Jenji Kohan's Orange is the New Black on Netflix, Tom Fontana created Oz for HBO near the turn of the millennium in 1997 showing the lives of the incarcerated at a men's institution tackling various subjects considered then more taboo than currently. At the ATX Television Festival (via Deadline Hollywood), Fontana along with stars Terry Kinney, Lee Tergesen, Dean Winters, Harold Perrineau, and Kirk Acevedo talked about the groundbreaking series.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Rafe Spall Joins Natalie Portman & Mary-Louise Parker In HBO Films’ ‘The Days Of Abandonment’

Rafe Spall, who has starred in Apple TV+’s Trying and The Big Short, is to star in HBO Films’ The Days Of Abandonment alongside Natalie Portman and Mary-Louise Parker. The television movie is based on Elena Ferrante’s novel and comes from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA Films, Maven Screen Media, Len Amato’s Crash & Salvage and Fandango. Ferrante also serves as an executive producer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Nikki Glaser to host HBO Max's FBoy Island

The 10-part reality show will follow three women on a tropical island in the Cayman Islands where they're joined by 24 men, 12 who are self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" and 12 who are "FBoys, or "f*ck boys." "The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection," says HBO Max. "By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?" FBoy Island was created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale with former Love Is Blind boss Sam Dean serving as showrunner. “When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately,” said Glaser, who recently hosted the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, in a statement. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor & Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”
Moviesseattlepi.com

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Riley Keough Join Cannes Market Title 'Manodrome'

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Riley Keough have been cast in director John Trengrove’s English-language feature debut “Manodrome.”. Launching sales at the virtual Cannes market, the South African director of “The Wound” presents a nihilistic thriller following Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Station Eleven’: HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Limited Series Adds Eight To Cast

Luca Villacis (Channel Zero: Candle Cove, Knuckleball), Prince Amponsah (Killjoys, The Handmaid’s Tale), Dylan Taylor (Fahrenheit 451, Bad Blood), Joe Pingue (Godless, The Expanse), Maxwell McCabe-Lokos (Tin Star, Chaos Walking), Ajahnis Charley (I am Gay, Untitled Black Sketch Project), Milton Barnes (The Flash, Locke & Key) and Kate Moyer (The Handmaid’s Tale, Holly Hobbie) are set for recurring roles in HBO Max’s Station Eleven. Starring Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel, the 10-episode limited drama series, based on the international bestseller by Emily St. John Mandel, comes from Maniac creator Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV Studios.
TV Seriesnews-shield.com

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Series Premiere to Air on the CW

XOXO, you know you … will love this news if you’re a Gossip Girl fan. The series premiere of the new HBO Max original reboot of the drama that ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012 will have a special broadcast on the CW on Friday, July 9, at 8/7c. (It drops on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8.) The episode will then be available to stream on the CW’s free digital platforms, the CW app and cwtv.com.
Celebrities/Film

HBO’s LA Lakers Drama Series Just Cast Actors as Richard Pryor and Jack Nicholson

Adam McKay‘s upcoming L.A. Lakers drama on HBO has cast some pivotal players in the series. Mike Epps (The Upshaws), Carina Conti (The Last Tycoon), Max E. Williams (Dreamland), and Mariama Diallo (Random Acts of Flyness) have all scored recurring roles on the show that will be based on Jeff Pearlman‘s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in June

Once again, the best selling point of HBO Max is the fact that Warner Bros. movies that would normally only be in theaters are also available to HBO Max subscribers the same day they're in the cineplex. And in June, HBO Max has two WB movies for you to watch from the comfort of your home. Lin-Manuel Miranda's ode to the Washington Heights neighborhood (and love!) In the Heights will leave you tappin' your toes, and the horror movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will leave you peeking through your fingers.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” Reboot Trailer

HBO Max has released the full trailer for the “Gossip Girl” reboot which arrives July 8th, nine years after The CW drama wrapped its original run. A new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard and nine years after shutting down, the notorious blogger GossipGirl remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends. Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.