‘Not racist,’ not good enough

Now our youngsters in Hamilton are suggesting a Rainbow Crosswalk! I am absolutely in favor of students with enough civic awareness to stand up and advocate an issue. But Rainbow Walks are for New York and D.C. And Portland, not the Bitterroot. Maybe they are not aware that our National Motto is IN GOD WE TRUST and our coins bear the statement One from Many (E Pluribus Unum). If you should wonder about the significance of these basic principles of our Republic I recommend you look up the words to the final verse of our National Anthem. The verse which we should but don’t ever sing. It states our commitment. The outgrowth of these principles is the concept of The Melting Pot. We welcome more migrants than any other nation on earth. But we always expected they would become Americans. For example we anticipated that an immigrant from Mexico would not be a Mexican living in America but become an American. Our ever present dedication to isms such as identity politics, Black Lives Matter, Social Justice, and above all, Political Correctness are shredding our national identity. A history and identity of which we should be absolutely proud! These are great terms; just what Commies have adopted for over a hundred years (like calling East Germany a Peoples Democratic Republic or the greatest verbal hijack of all the USSR or the Union of Soviet Socialists Republics). By the way, an aside, did you know that the USSR is where presidential candidate “the burn” Sanders spent his honeymoon?