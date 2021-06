When organisations around Europe suddenly shifted to remote work in early 2020, new experience gaps emerged and existing experience gaps became even more apparent. The pandemic accelerated the pace of change and the need to adapt for almost every business function – especially IT departments. CIOs, CTOs, and other IT executives have been thrust into the spotlight as they quickly scaled their existing technology infrastructure and adopted new systems to support a decentralised workforce within a matter of days. Areas such as data privacy and security, connectivity, and collaboration became even more critical – while keeping a pulse on changing employee needs and well-being became a necessity.