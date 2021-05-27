Cancel
Correlations between nuclear landscape boundaries and neutron-rich r-process abundances

By Q.Z. Chai, Y. Qiang, J.C. Pei
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Motivated by the newly observed $^{39}$Na in experiments, systematic calculations of global nuclear binding energies with seven Skyrme forces are performed. We demonstrate the strong correlation between the two-neutron separation energies ($S_{2n}$) of $^{39}$Na and the total number of bound nuclei of the whole nuclear landscape. Furthermore, with calculated nuclear masses, we perform astrophysical rapid-neutron capture process ($r$-process) simulations by using nuclear reaction code TALYS and nuclear reaction network code SkyNet. $r$-process abundances from ejecta of neutron star mergers and core-collapse supernova are compared. Prominent covariance correlations between nuclear landscape boundaries and neutron-rich $r$-process abundances before the third peak are shown. This study highlights the needs for further experimental studies of drip-line nuclei around $^{39}$Na for better constraints on nuclear landscape boundaries and $r$-process.

Science

Measurement of the transverse polarization of electrons emitted in neutron decay -- nTRV experiment

This paper recalls the main achievements of the nTRV experiment which measured two components of the transverse polarization ($\sigma_{T_{1}}$, $\sigma_{T_{2}}$) of electrons emitted in the $\beta$-decay of polarized, free neutrons and deduced two correlation coefficients, $R$ and $N$, that are sensitive to physics beyond the Standard Model. The value of time-reversal odd coefficient $R$, 0.004$\pm$0.012$\pm$0.005, significantly improved limits on the relative strength of imaginary scalar coupling constant in the weak interaction. The value obtained for the time-reversal even correlation coefficient $N$, 0.067$\pm$0.011$\pm$0.004, agrees with the Standard Model expectation, providing an important sensitivity test of the electron polarimeter. One of the conclusions of this pioneering experiment was that the transverse electron polarization in the neutron $\beta$-decay is worth more systematic exploring by measurements of yet experimentally not attempted correlation coefficients such as $H$, $L$, $S$, $U$ and $V$. This article presents a brief outlook on that questions.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Cross-correlation between $Planck$ CMB lensing potential and galaxy catalogues from HELP

We present the first study of cross-correlation between Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) gravitational lensing potential map measured by the $Planck$ satellite and $z\geq 0.8$ galaxies from the photometric redshift catalogues from Herschel Extragalactic Legacy Project (HELP), divided into four sky patches: NGP, Herschel Stripe-82 and two halves of SGP field, covering in total $\sim 660$ deg$^{2}$ of the sky. Contrary to previous studies exploiting only the common area between galaxy surveys and CMB lensing data, we improve the cross-correlation measurements using the full available area of the CMB lensing map. We estimate galaxy linear bias parameter, $b$, from joint analysis of cross-power spectrum and galaxy auto-power spectrum using Maximum Likelihood Estimation technique to obtain the value averaged over four fields as $b=2.06_{-0.02}^{+0.02}$, ranging from $1.94_{-0.03}^{+0.04}$ for SGP Part-2 to $3.03_{-0.09}^{+0.10}$ for NGP. We also estimate the amplitude of cross-correlation and find the averaged value to be $A=0.52_{-0.08}^{+0.08}$ spanning from $0.34_{-0.19}^{+0.19}$ for NGP to $0.67_{-0.20}^{+0.21}$ for SGP Part-1 respectively, significantly lower than expected value for the standard cosmological model. We perform several tests on systematic errors that can account for this discrepancy. We find that lower amplitude could be to some extent explained by the lower value of median redshift of the catalogue, however, we do not have any evidence that redshifts are systematically overestimated.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Evolution of octupole deformation and collectivity in neutron-rich lanthanides

The onset of octupole deformation and its impact on related spectroscopic properties is studied in even-even neutron-rich lanthanide isotopes Xe, Ba, Ce, and Nd with neutron number $84\leqslant N\leqslant 94$. Microscopic input comes from the Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov approximation with constrains on the axially symmetric quadrupole and octupole operators using the Gogny-D1M interaction. At the mean-field level, reflection asymmetric ground states are predicted for isotopes with neutron number around $N=88$. Spectroscopic properties are studied by diagonalizing the interacting boson model Hamiltonian, with the parameters obtained via the mapping of the mean-field potential energy surface onto the expectation value of the Hamiltonian in the $s$, $d$, and $f$ boson condensate state. The results obtained for low-energy positive- and negative-parity excitation spectra as well as the electric dipole, quadrupole, and octupole transition probabilities indicate the onset of pronounced octupolarity for $Z\approx 56$ and $N\approx 88$ nuclei.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Cross-Correlation study between CMB lensing and galaxy surveys

Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) is a powerful probe to study the early universe and various cosmological models. Weak gravitational lensing affects the CMB by changing its power spectrum, but meanwhile, it also carries information about the distribution of lensing mass and hence, the large scale structure (LSS) of the universe. When studies of the CMB is combined with the tracers of LSS, one can constrain cosmological models, models of LSS development and astrophysical parameters simultaneously. The main focus of this project is to study the cross-correlations between CMB lensing and the galaxy matter density to constrain the galaxy bias ($b$) and the amplitude scaling parameter ($A$), to test the validity of $\Lambda$CDM model. We test our approach for simulations of the Planck CMB convergence field and galaxy density field, which mimics the density field of the Herschel Extragalactic Legacy Project (HELP). We use maximum likelihood method to constrain the parameters.
Sciencearxiv.org

Tests of the Porter-Thomas Distribution for Reduced Partial Neutron Widths

Given N data points drawn from a chi-square distribution, we use Bayesian inference to determine most likely values and N-dependent confidence intervals for the width sigma and the number k of degrees of freedom of that distribution. Using reduced partial neutron widths measured in a number of nuclei, a guessed value of sigma, and a maximum-likelihood approach (different from Bayesian inference), Koehler et al. and Koehler have determined the most likely k-values of chi-square distributions that fit the data. In all cases they find values for k that differ substantially from k = 1 (the value characterizing the Porter-Thomas distribution (PTD) predicted by random-matrix theory). The authors conclude that the validity of the PTD must be rejected with considerable statistical significance. We show that the value of sigma guessed in these papers lies far outside the Bayesian confidence interval for sigma, casting serious doubt on the results of and the conclusions drawn there. We also show that sigma and k must both be determined from the data. Comparison of the results with the Bayesian confidence intervals would then decide on acceptance or rejection of the PTD.
MathematicsAPS physics

Bounding and Simulating Contextual Correlations in Quantum Theory

We introduce a hierarchy of semidefinite relaxations of the set of quantum correlations in generalized contextuality scenarios. This constitutes a simple and versatile tool for bounding the magnitude of quantum contextuality. To illustrate its utility, we use it to determine the maximal quantum violation of several noncontextuality inequalities whose maximum violations were previously unknown. We then go further and use it to prove that certain preparation-contextual correlations cannot be explained with pure states, thereby showing that mixed states are an indispensable resource for contextuality. In the second part of the paper, we turn our attention to the simulation of preparation-contextual correlations in general operational theories. We introduce the information cost of simulating preparation contextuality, which quantifies the additional, otherwise forbidden, information required to simulate contextual correlations in either classical or quantum models. In both cases, we show that the simulation cost can be efficiently bounded using a variant of our hierarchy of semidefinite relaxations, and we calculate it exactly in the simplest contextuality scenario of parity-oblivious multiplexing.
Astronomyarxiv.org

[ α /Fe] traced by H ii regions from the CALIFA survey: The connection between morphology and chemical abundance patterns

S. F. Sánchez, C. Espinosa-Ponce, L. Carigi, C. Morisset, J. K. Barrera-Ballesteros, C. J. Walcher, R. García-Benito, A. Camps-Fariña, L. Galbany. Differential enrichment between $\alpha$- and Fe-peak elements is known to be strongly connected with the shape of the star formation history (SFH), the star formation efficiency (SFE), the inflow and outflow of material, and even the shape of the Initial Mass Function (IMF). However, beyond the Local Group detailed explorations are mostly limited to early-type galaxies due to the lack of a good proxy for [$\alpha$/Fe] in late-type ones, limiting our understanding of the chemical enrichment process. We intent to extend the explorations of [$\alpha$/Fe] to late-type galaxies, in order to understand the details of the differential enrichment process. We compare the gas phase oxygen abundance with the luminosity weighted stellar metallicity in an extensive catalog of $\sim$25,000 H ii regions extracted from the Calar Alto Legacy Integral Field Area (CALIFA) survey, an exploration using integral field spectroscopy of $\sim$900 galaxies, covering a wide range of masses and morphologies. This way we define [O/Fe] as the ratio between both parameters, proposing it as an indirect proxy of the [$\alpha$/Fe] ratio. Results. We illustrate how the [O/Fe] parameter describes the chemical enrichment process in spiral galaxies, finding that: (i) it follows the decreasing pattern with [Fe/H] reported for the [$\alpha$/Fe] ratio and (ii) its absolute scale depends of the stellar mass and the morphology. We reproduce both patterns using two different chemical evolution models (ChEM), considering that galaxies with different stellar mass and morphology present (i) different SFHs, SFEs and different inflow/outflow rates, or (ii) a different maximum stellar mass cut for the IMF. We will explore the differential chemical enrichment using this new proxy galaxy by galaxy and region by region in further studies.
Computersarxiv.org

The Connection between Process Complexity of Event Sequences and Models discovered by Process Mining

Process mining is a research area focusing on the design of algorithms that can automatically provide insights into business processes by analysing historic process execution data, known as event logs. Among the most popular algorithms are those for automated process discovery, whose ultimate goal is to generate the best process model that summarizes the behaviour recorded in the input event log. Over the past decade, several process discovery algorithms have been proposed but, until now, this research was driven by the implicit assumption that a better algorithm would discover better process models, no matter the characteristics of the input event log. In this paper, we take a step back and question that assumption. Specifically, we investigate what are the relations between measures capturing characteristics of the input event log and the quality of the discovered process models. To this end, we review the state-of-the-art process complexity measures, propose a new process complexity measure based on graph entropy, and analyze this set of complexity measures on an extensive collection of event logs and corresponding automatically discovered process models. Our analysis shows that many process complexity measures correlate with the quality of the discovered process models, demonstrating the potential of using complexity measures as predictors for the quality of process models discovered with state-of-the-art process discovery algorithms. This finding is important for process mining research, as it highlights that not only algorithms, but also connections between input data and output quality should be studied.
Sciencearxiv.org

Millimeter wave to terahertz compact and low-loss superconducting plasmonic waveguides for cryogenic integrated nano-photonics

Plasmonic, as a rapidly growing research field, provides new pathways to guide and modulate highly confined light in the microwave to the optical range of frequencies. We demonstrate a plasmonic slot waveguide, at the nanometer scale, based on high transition temperature superconductor BSCCO, to facilitates the manifestation of the chip-scale millimeter waves to terahertz integrated circuitry operating at cryogenic temperatures. We investigate the effect of geometrical parameters on the modal characteristics of the BSCCO plasmonic slot waveguide between 100 GHz and 500 GHz. In addition, we investigate the thermal sensing of the modal characteristics of the nanoscale superconducting slot waveguide and show that at a lower frequency, the fundamental mode of the waveguide has a larger propagation length, a lower effective refractive index, and a strongly localized modal energy. Moreover, we find that our device offers a larger SPP propagation length and higher field confinement than the gold plasmonic waveguides at broad temperature ranges below BSCCO Tc. The proposed device can open up a new route towards realizing cryogenic low-loss photonic integrated circuitry at the nanoscale.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Neutron Spin Structure from e-3He Scattering with Double Spectator Tagging at the Electron-Ion Collider

Ivica Friscic, Dien Nguyen, Jackson Pybus, Alex Jentsch, Efrain Segarra, Mark Baker, Or Hen, Douglas Higinbotham, Richard Milner, Arun Tadepalli, Jennifer Rittenhouse West. The spin structure function of the neutron is traditionally determined by measuring the spin asymmetry of inclusive electron deep inelastic scattering (DIS) off polarized3He nuclei. In such experiments, nuclear effects can lead to large model dependencies in the interpretation of experimental data. Here we study the feasibility of suppressing such model dependencies by tagging both spectator protons in the process of DIS off neutrons in3He at the forthcoming Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). This allows reconstructing the momentum of the struck neutron to ensure it was nearly at rest in the initial state, thereby reducing sensitivity to nuclear corrections, and suppress contributions from electron DIS off protonsin3He. Using realistic accelerator and detector configurations, we find that the EIC can probe the neutron spin structure from xB of 0.003 to 0.651. We further find that the double spectator tagging method results in reduced uncertainties bya factor of 4 on the extracted neutron spin asymmetries over all kinematics, and by a factor of 10 in the low-xB region,thereby providing valuable insight to the spin and flavor structure of nucleons.
Sciencearxiv.org

Gauge protection in non-Abelian lattice gauge theories

Protection of gauge invariance in experimental realizations of lattice gauge theories based on energy-penalty schemes has recently stimulated impressive efforts both theoretically and in setups of quantum synthetic matter. A major challenge is the reliability of such schemes in non-Abelian gauge theories where local conservation laws do not commute. Here, we show through exact diagonalization that non-Abelian gauge invariance can be reliably controlled using gauge-protection terms that energetically stabilize the target gauge sector in Hilbert space, suppressing gauge violations due to unitary gauge-breaking errors. We present analytic arguments that predict a volume-independent protection strength $V$, which when sufficiently large leads to the emergence of an \textit{adjusted} gauge theory with the same local gauge symmetry up to least a timescale $\propto\sqrt{V/V_0^3}$. Thereafter, a \textit{renormalized} gauge theory dominates up to a timescale $\propto\exp(V/V_0)/V_0$ with $V_0$ a volume-independent energy factor, similar to the case of faulty Abelian gauge theories. Moreover, we show for certain experimentally relevant errors that single-body protection terms robustly suppress gauge violations up to all accessible evolution times in exact diagonalization, and demonstrate that the adjusted gauge theory emerges in this case as well. These single-body protection terms can be readily implemented with fewer engineering requirements than the ideal gauge theory itself in current ultracold-atom setups and NISQ devices.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical measurements of deviations from Newton's $1/r^2$ law

In a previous work (arXiv:1609.05654v2), an experimental setup aiming at the measurement of deviations from the Newtonian $1/r^2$ distance dependence of gravitational interactions was proposed. The theoretical idea behind this setup was to study the trajectories of a "Satellite" with a mass $m_{\rm S} \sim {\cal O}(10^{-9})$ $\mathrm{g}$ around a "Planet" with mass $m_{\rm P} \in [10^{-7},10^{-5} ]$ $\mathrm{g}$, looking for precession of the orbit. The observation of such feature induced by gravitational interactions would be an unambiguous indication of a gravitational potential with terms different from $1/r$ and, thus, a powerful tool to detect deviations from Newton's $1/r^2$ law. In this paper we optimize the proposed setup in order to achieve maximal sensitivity to look for {\em Beyond-Newtonian} corrections. We study in detail possible background sources that could induce precession and quantify their impact on the achievable sensitivity. We conclude that a dynamical measurement of deviations from newtonianity can test Yukawa-like corrections to the $1/r$ potential with strength as low as $\alpha \sim 10^{-2}$ for distances as small as $\lambda \sim 10 \, \mu\mathrm{m}$.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Signatures of deconfined quark phases in binary neutron star mergers

Aviral Prakash, David Radice, Domenico Logoteta, Albino Perego, Vsevolod Nedora, Ignazio Bombaci, Rahul Kashyap, Sebastiano Bernuzzi, Andrea Endrizzi. (abridged) We investigate the quark deconfinement phase transition in the context of binary neutron star (BNS) mergers. We employ a new finite-temperature composition-dependent equation of state (EOS) with a first order phase transition between hadrons and deconfined quarks to perform numerical relativity simulations of BNS mergers. The softening of the EOS due to the phase transition causes the merger remnants to be more compact and to collapse to a black hole (BH) at earlier times. The phase transition is imprinted on the postmerger gravitational wave (GW) signal duration, amplitude, and peak frequency. However, this imprint is only detectable for binaries with sufficiently long-lived remnants. Moreover, the phase transition does not result in significant deviations from quasi-universal relations for the postmerger GW peak frequency. We also study the impact of the phase transition on dynamical ejecta, remnant accretion disk masses, r-process nucleosynthetic yields and associated electromagnetic (EM) counterparts. While there are differences in the EM counterparts and nucleosynthesis yields between the purely hadronic models and the models with phase transitions, these can be primarily ascribed to the difference in remnant collapse time between the two. An exception is the non-thermal afterglow caused by the interaction of the fastest component of the dynamical ejecta and the interstellar medium, which is systematically boosted in the binaries with phase transition as a consequence of the more violent merger they experience.
Sciencearxiv.org

Asymmetric temperature equilibration with heat flow from cold to hot in a quantum thermodynamic system

A model computational quantum thermodynamic network is constructed with two variable temperature baths coupled by a linker system, with an asymmetry in the coupling of the linker to the two baths. It is found in computational simulations that the baths come to ``thermal equilibrium" at different bath energies and temperatures. In a sense, heat is observed to flow from cold to hot. A description is given in which a recently defined quantum entropy $S^Q_{univ}$ for a pure state ``universe" continues to increase after passing through the classical equilibrium point of equal temperatures, reaching a maximum at the asymmetric equilibrium. Thus, a second law account $\Delta S^Q_{univ} \ge 0$ holds for the asymmetric quantum process. In contrast, a von Neumann entropy description fails to uphold the entropy law, with a maximum near when the two temperatures are equal, then a decrease $\Delta S^{vN} < 0$ on the way to the asymmetric equilibrium.
Computersarxiv.org

Moving Quantum States without SWAP via Intermediate Higher Dimensional Qudits

Quantum algorithms can be realized in the form of a quantum circuit. To map quantum circuit for specific quantum algorithm to quantum hardware, qubit mapping is an imperative technique based on the qubit topology. Due to the neighbourhood constraint of qubit topology, the implementation of quantum algorithm rightly, is essential for moving information around in a quantum computer. Swapping of qubits using SWAP gate moves the quantum state between two qubits and solves the neighbourhood constraint of qubit topology. Though, one needs to decompose the SWAP gate into three CNOT gates to implement SWAP gate efficiently, but unwillingly quantum cost with respect to gate count and depth increases. In this paper, a new formalism of moving quantum states without using SWAP operation is introduced for the first time to the best of our knowledge. Moving quantum states through qubits have been attained with the adoption of temporary intermediate qudit states. This introduction of intermediate qudit states has exhibited a three times reduction in quantum cost with respect to gate count and approximately two times reduction in respect to circuit depth compared to the state-of-the-art approach of SWAP gate insertion. Further, the proposed approach is generalized to any dimensional quantum system.
Physicsarxiv.org

Solution to Waves in Dissipative Media with Reciprocal Attenuation in Time and Space Domains

Waves dissipate energy when they propagate through real medium. Theoretical study of waves is one of important way to understand the nature of waves in medium with dissipation. The study points out that the theoretical solution to the wave equation describing a disturbance propagating in a dissipative medium is not unique, which is determined by the dissipation mechanism of the medium. A new general solution is proposed by assuming that the attenuations of disturbance can occur in the time and space domains. The general solution is further used in case studies. The properties of viscoelastic waves propagating in the Kelvin-Voigt medium and electromagnetic waves propagating in conductive medium with the reciprocal attenuation in time and space domains are analyzed. The result shows that the attenuation mechanism has an obvious influence on the properties of waves in the dissipative medium when the wave equations are the same.
Sciencearxiv.org

Droplet condensation in the lattice gas with density functional theory

A density functional for the lattice gas (Ising model) from fundamental measure theory is applied to the problem of droplet states in three-dimensional, finite systems. Similar to previous simulation studies, the sequence of droplets changing to cylinders and to planar slabs is found upon increasing the average density $\bar\rho$ in the system. Owing to the discreteness of the lattice, additional effects in the state curve for the chemical potential $\mu(\bar\rho)$ are seen upon lowering the temperature away from the critical temperature (oscillations in $\mu(\bar\rho)$ in the slab portion and spiky undulations in $\mu(\bar\rho)$ in the cylinder portion as well as an undulatory behavior of the radius of the surface of tension $R_s$ in the droplet region). This behavior in the cylinder and droplet region is related to washed-out layering transitions at the surface of liquid cylinders and droplets. The analysis of the large-radius behavior of the surface tension $\gamma(R_s)$ gave a dominant contribution $\propto 1/R_s^2$, although the consistency of $\gamma(R_s)$ with the asymptotic behavior of the radius-dependent Tolman length seems to suggest a weak logarithmic contribution $\propto \ln R_s/R_s^2$ in $\gamma(R_s)$. The coefficient of this logarithmic term is smaller than a universal value derived with field-theoretic methods.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Efficiency of non-thermal desorptions in cold-core conditions. Testing the sputtering of grain mantles induced by cosmic rays

Under cold conditions in dense cores, gas-phase molecules and atoms are depleted from the gas-phase to the surface of interstellar grains. Considering the time scales and physical conditions within these cores, a portion of these molecules has to be brought back into the gas-phase to explain their observation by milimeter telescopes. We tested the respective efficiencies of the different mechanisms commonly included in the models. We also tested the addition of sputtering of ice grain mantles via a collision with cosmic rays in the electronic stopping power regime. The ice sputtering induced by cosmic rays has been added to the Nautilus gas-grain model while the other processes were already present. Each of these processes were tested on a 1D physical structure determined by observations in TMC1 cold cores. The resulting 1D chemical structure was also compared to methanol gas-phase abundances observed in these cores. We found that all species are not sensitive in the same way to the non-thermal desorption mechanisms, and the sensitivity also depends on the physical conditions. Thus, it is mandatory to include all of them. Chemical desorption seems to be essential in reproducing the observations for H densities smaller than $4\times 10^4$~cm$^{-3}$, whereas sputtering is essential above this density. The models are, however, systematically below the observed methanol abundances. A more efficient chemical desorption and a more efficient sputtering could better reproduce the observations. In conclusion, the sputtering of ices by cosmic-rays collisions may be the most efficient desorption mechanism at high density (a few $10^4$~cm$^{-3}$ under the conditions studied here) in cold cores, whereas chemical desorption is still required at smaller densities. Additional works are needed on both mechanisms to assess their efficiency with respect to the main ice composition.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Uncorrelated problem-specific samples of quantum states from zero-mean Wishart distributions

Random samples of quantum states are an important resource for various tasks in quantum information science, and samples in accordance with a problem-specific distribution can be indispensable ingredients. Some algorithms generate random samples by a lottery that follows certain rules and yield samples from the set of distributions that the lottery can access. Other algorithms, which use random walks in the state space, can be tailored to any distribution, at the price of autocorrelations in the sample and with restrictions to low-dimensional systems in practical implementations. In this paper, we present a two-step algorithm for sampling from the quantum state space that overcomes some of these limitations.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Transport coefficients of hyperonic neutron star cores

We consider transport properties of the hypernuclear matter in neutron star cores. In particular, we calculate the thermal conductivity, the shear viscosity, and the momentum transfer rates for np$\Sigma^{-}\Lambda e\mu$ composition of dense matter in $\beta$--equilibrium for baryon number densities in the range $0.1-1$~fm$^{-3}$. The calculations are based on baryon interactions treated within the framework of the non-relativistic Brueckner-Hartree-Fock theory. Bare nucleon-nucleon (NN) interactions are described by the Argonne v18 phenomenological potential supplemented with the Urbana IX three-nucleon force. Nucleon-hyperon (NY) and hyperon-hyperon (YY) interactions are based on the \new{NSC97e and NSC97a models} of the Nijmegen group. We find that the baryon contribution to transport coefficients is dominated by the neutron one as in the case of neutron star cores containing only nucleons. In particular, we find that neutrons dominate the total thermal conductivity over the whole range of densities explored and that, due to the onset of $\Sigma^-$ which leads to the deleptonization of the neutron star core, they dominate also the shear viscosity in the high density region, in contrast with the pure nucleonic case where the lepton contribution is always the dominant one.