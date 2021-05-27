FoHi Festival of the Arts

Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will be hosting the second annual Wings & Things Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, June 26th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Museum staff are extremely excited to see the return of the festival which features food, drinks, entertainment, vendors, and more. An exciting new addition for all Star Wars fans, this year’s event will feature Rebels from the Devaron Base-Rebel Legion New Jersey and Imperials soldiers from the Northeast Remnant Garrison of the 501st Legion. They will be available for photo opportunities, mingling, and perhaps using the force! Over 20 vendors will be scattered throughout the grounds selling handmade and homemade goods. Those interested can also have their face painted! Food and drinks will be available all day including Rita’s Water Ice and Philly Pretzel Factory Pretzels. Singer songwriter Les DeRose will be performing from Noon to 4 PM. Classic cars will be on the grounds for all to see.