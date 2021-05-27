Who will win Patriots’ QB competition? Bill Belichick gives big hint with Cam Newton, Mac Jones comments

Over the last two days of the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, Jones has been following 2020 starter Cam Newton in the team's QB rotation, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. Also in the team's signal-caller mix are third-year player Jarrett Stidham, as well as veteran Brian Hoyer, but at this stage Newton remains atop the depth chart while Jones -- the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft --gets acclimated to the Patriots' offensive system. Down the road, Jones figures to push Newton for the top job, but how quickly he'll be ready to supplant the incumbent remains to be seen.