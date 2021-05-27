Cancel
Who will win Patriots’ QB competition? Bill Belichick gives big hint with Cam Newton, Mac Jones comments

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow might one know he has arrived as a coveted Patriots player for Bill Belichick? The coach makes it personal. The only thing certain about New England’s quarterback competition heading into June is that re-signed Cam Newton and 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones will battle late into the summer. For every team dealing with a simliar situation, the initial tie goes to the veteran — until there’s enough preseason evidence to go with the rookie.

