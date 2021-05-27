Who will win Patriots’ QB competition? Bill Belichick gives big hint with Cam Newton, Mac Jones comments
How might one know he has arrived as a coveted Patriots player for Bill Belichick? The coach makes it personal. The only thing certain about New England's quarterback competition heading into June is that re-signed Cam Newton and 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones will battle late into the summer. For every team dealing with a simliar situation, the initial tie goes to the veteran — until there's enough preseason evidence to go with the rookie.