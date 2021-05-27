Mac Jones: Patriots Heir Apparent

Never in Bill Belichick's tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots has the club utilized its first-round pick on a quarterback up until this offseason. Of course, the presence of Tom Brady for the bulk of that time put less of an emphasis to go up that high for a signal-caller, but even when Brady was still in Foxborough the club wasn't shy at taking stabs at the position as high as the second round (Jimmy Garoppolo, 2014). While this offseason presented a more logical reason to take a quarterback in the opening round, the weight of Mac Jones' arrival and being hand-picked by Belichick and company to be the potential franchise cornerstone going forward can't be overstated.