Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mac Jones: Patriots Heir Apparent

By Matthew Gajewski
4 For 4
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 7-9 finish in their first season without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots selected Alabama’s Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite only playing one full season as the starter, Jones put enough on film to warrant a selection within the top half of Round 1. Perhaps the antithesis of incumbent starter Cam Newton, Jones will now battle the former MVP for New England’s starting job. Earlier this offseason, coach Bill Belichick noted that Newton remains the starter until “somebody plays better than he does”. With Jones, the question remains if and when he can eventually usurp Newton for that starting position.

www.4for4.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Aaron Hernandez
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Mvp#Crimson Tide#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
NFLPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

Josh McDaniels Reveals What Drew Patriots To Picking Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones already has a fan in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. During a videoconference with media members on Thursday (June 3), McDaniels praised Jones' performance at the University of Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated record in SEC play and College Football Playoff National Championship, which he believes prepared him for the pressure of being an NFL quarterback.
NFLUSA Today

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor on Mac Jones: 'He loves football'

Mac Jones has a long way to climb to earn the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job. But he seems to be on the right path. After Bill Belichick praised Jones before a practice where Cam Newton suffered a hand injury, receiver Nelson Agholor explained how Jones, 22 years old, has begun to earn the respect of his peers in New England.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Scott Pioli weighs in on Stephon Gilmore, Patriots contract negotiations

NFL Network's Scott Pioli joins "Good Morning Football" to weigh in on the latest between CB Stephon GIlmore and the New England Patriots. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Patriots Talk: Is door open for Mac Jones to overtake Cam Newton?
NFLDetroit Free Press

Bill Belichick: Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones has already 'earned a lot of respect'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Last week, during reporters' first look at the 2021 New England Patriots, all eyes were on rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The first-round pick took reps behind Cam Newton and was on the field before Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. On Thursday, Josh McDaniels detailed what he liked about Jones.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Cam Newton, Mac Jones make strong first impressions on Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

FOXBOROUGH — Though a number of Patriots veterans aren’t attending OTAs, Nelson Agholor has been present and accounted for in Foxborough. The wide receiver is entering his seventh NFL season, but wants to utilize this time to nail down a new playbook and bond with his new quarterbacks. Cam Newton certainly has a strong reputation around the league — he’s a former MVP — and thus far, Agholor says he’s lived up to it.
NFLMilford Daily News

Let's not get too pumped about Mac Jones' performances in Patriots OTAs

It’s easy to remember the first NFL offseason you cover as a beat writer. For me, it happened in 2014 with a star-studded Patriots roster headlined by new additions such as Darrelle Revis, Brandon Browner, Brandon LaFell and rookie quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. During the organized team activities, or OTAs, it’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Josh McDaniels explains what Patriots like about first-round quarterback Mac Jones

Never in Bill Belichick's tenure as head coach of the New England Patriots has the club utilized its first-round pick on a quarterback up until this offseason. Of course, the presence of Tom Brady for the bulk of that time put less of an emphasis to go up that high for a signal-caller, but even when Brady was still in Foxborough the club wasn't shy at taking stabs at the position as high as the second round (Jimmy Garoppolo, 2014). While this offseason presented a more logical reason to take a quarterback in the opening round, the weight of Mac Jones' arrival and being hand-picked by Belichick and company to be the potential franchise cornerstone going forward can't be overstated.
NFLPats Pulpit

Mac Jones among three Patriots draft picks invited to NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Three members of the New England Patriots’ draft class have been included in the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021, the players union announced on Monday. Led by first-round quarterback Mac Jones, the group also includes second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore and fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Now in its...
NFLBoston Globe

Mac Jones appears to have a long way to go to beat out Cam Newton as Patriots quarterback

There is a segment of the Patriots fan base that hopes/wants/believes Mac Jones will be the quarterback to start the season. I hear from them a lot on social media. In their minds, Cam Newton was nothing more than a one-year failed experiment, and his time with the Patriots is coming to an end — preferably at the end of training camp. Jones, the first-round pick this year, is the future, so why not make him the present as well?
NFLUnion Leader

Patriots commentary: Mac Jones smart to dismiss notion of any quarterback competition

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Opportunity knocks for Mac Jones. With Cam Newton sidelined with a hand injury, the Patriots’ rookie first-round pick is getting more exposure to the offense just by having one fewer quarterback on the field. And with the presumptive starter currently missing OTA practice time, Jones has an opportunity to take advantage of Newton’s absence.
NFLLowell Sun

How to follow Patriots minicamp, from Mac Jones to top storylines and position battles

In most years, NFL minicamps would represent little more than the end of the offseason. But 2021, of course, is not most years. Across the league, players have negotiated the reduction or elimination of Organized Team Activities and minicamp practices. It’s unknown what, if any, conversations were held in Foxboro, where voluntary OTAs have consistently drawn more than half the roster. But starting Monday, the Patriots are scheduled to hold three straight mandatory practices.
NFLNECN

Here's How Mac Jones Looked in Extended Action Friday at Patriots OTAs

Perry: Mac Jones up-and-down in extended action on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones made a strong first impression last week when reporters were permitted to attend one of the first Patriots OTA workouts of the spring. He was accurate. He threw with anticipation. He appeared to be hitting the ground running.
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels explains what he saw in Mac Jones during draft process

As everyone at Alabama’s Pro Day studied how Mac Jones was throwing, from his footwork up to his follow-through, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was eyeing something else. McDaniels wanted to see how Jones carried himself. How he commanded the workout. How he treated the teammates around him, who were...