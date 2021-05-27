Mac Jones: Patriots Heir Apparent
After a 7-9 finish in their first season without Tom Brady, the New England Patriots selected Alabama's Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite only playing one full season as the starter, Jones put enough on film to warrant a selection within the top half of Round 1. Perhaps the antithesis of incumbent starter Cam Newton, Jones will now battle the former MVP for New England's starting job. Earlier this offseason, coach Bill Belichick noted that Newton remains the starter until "somebody plays better than he does". With Jones, the question remains if and when he can eventually usurp Newton for that starting position.