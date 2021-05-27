Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CNN reports live from DRC as thousands flee from volcano

SCNow
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people are trying to escape the Congolese city of Goma after authorities issued an evacuation order warning that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano could erupt again. CNN's Larry Madowo reports.

scnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Drc#Volcano#Cnn#Congolese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
News Break
Environment
Related
Africaunmultimedia.org

DRC / VOLCANO ERUPTION DISPLACED PERSONS

DATELINE: 3,4 AND 5 JUNE 2021, SAKE, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO (DRC) 1. Wide shot, Jean being pushed by his children on his wheelchair. “The roads were full of people fleeing. We would walk for about a kilometre and then we would get tired and stop.”. 4. Close up,...
Entertainmenttalkingbiznews.com

CNN hires Zanona as Capitol Hill reporter

Melanie Zanona will be joining CNN as a Capitol Hill reporter. Currently, she is a congressional reporter at Politico. Before that, she was a staff writer at The Hill. She has also worked as a legislative action reporter and then as a policy reporter at CQ Roll Call. She was...
Sciencevidmax.com

New Footage From The Wuhan Lab PROOVES It Used Live Bats Where Kept On Site, Debunking WHO Report

New Footage From The Wuhan Lab PROOVES It Used Live Bats Where Kept On Site, Debunking WHO Report. The need for a no-holds-barred investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is more compelling than ever following new revelations about the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Footage from inside the facility, not seen previously and obtained by Sharri Markson, shows live bats being kept in cages. The finding debunks claims by a World Health Organisation investigator, British zoologist Peter Daszak, who said in December last year that the notion the laboratory kept bats was “a widely circulated conspiracy theory”. But Dr Daszak appeared to backtrack on his earlier denials this month when he admitted investigators did not ask the Wuhan Institute of Virology if it had bats. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, like many other virology labs, they were trying to set up a bat colony,” he tweeted on June 1.
Protestsinfostormer.com

UK: BBC Reporter Flees From Anti-Lockdown Protesters

A BBC reporter named Nick Watt who has promoted all of the virus hysteria, lockdowns etc.. was confronted by anti-lockdown protesters for his role in spreading lies. He was rightly called a “cunt” and a “traitor” among other things. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement defending the lying...
Protestsgruntstuff.com

Man curses out CNN reporter while she’s live on air

A person cursed out a CNN reporter while she was live on air masking protests in Minneapolis over the police dying of Daunte Wright, video exhibits. CNN correspondent Sara Sidner was reporting live round 9:45 p.m. EST Monday on the clashes between protesters and cops when an unnamed man got here into her shot and began screaming at her, a clip of the interplay exhibits.
ElectionsParsons Sun

Ballot maker: We've never seen an audit conducted this way

Arizona's problem-ridden audit of the 2020 election ballots in Maricopa County nears the end of the hand recount as experts call out the partisan process. Previous reviews showed no evidence of widespread fraud. CNN's Sara Murray reports. upc:851786005303 A-MAZE-N.
POTUSBBC

Biden lashes out at CNN reporter

The president snaps at CNN’s chief White House correspondent after she asks about his summit with Mr Putin. "If you don't understand that you're in the wrong business," Mr Biden told Kaitlan Collins. The US president later apologised on the tarmac for being "such a wise guy".
TV & Videosmediapost.com

CNN To Create And Sell NFT Digital Assets From News 'Moments'

A day after Fox Corp. announced a deal to develop and sell non-fungible tokens (NFT) from its Fox-owned animated TV shows, CNN says it will create and sell NFTs from key news "moments." CNN is calling its effort "Vault by CNN: Moments That Changed Us." It will include key moments...
Brunswick, MEbowdoin.edu

Reporting from Jerusalem

These are busy times for Adam Rasgon ’13. His work as Jerusalem correspondent for The New York Times involved covering the recent war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Currently, however, he’s exploring the ramifications of Israel’s new government. In particular, he’s focusing on what it might mean for...
ElectionsWalta Information Center

Authority Applauds Media Outlets, Journalists for Ethical Reporting of Election

Addis Ababa, June 22, 2021 (Walta) – The Ethiopian Media Authority commended media institutions, journalists, and other media professionals for the courageous and ethical reporting of the 6th general election held today. Authority’s Director-General, Mohamed Idris told ENA on Monday evening that the media outlets have given transparent, fair, and...
Africabioprepwatch.com

South African press report: According to the authorities, the December birth is fake

At the beginning of June, a South African newspaper reported the birth of ten children. But doubts arise quickly. Now the authorities say: the story is fake. According to the South African authorities, a media report about the alleged birth of ten children to a 37-year-old was fabricated. The provincial government responsible for the greater Johannesburg and Pretoria region issued a statement that evening that a medical examination of the woman had ruled out a recent birth.
Public Safetywopular.com

Us Seizes Three Dozen Iranian Websites For Spreading ‘misinformation’

Top security officials seized approximately three dozen Iranian-based websites Tuesday, citing concerns over the spread of misinformation a national security official told Fox News. US seizes three dozen Iranian websites for spreading ‘misinformation’. Top security officials seized approximately three dozen Iranian-based websites Tuesday, citing concerns over the spread of misinformation...
Environmenttalkingbiznews.com

CNN’s Dewan becomes international editor for climate

CNN has tapped Angela Dewan as international editor for climate change starting mid-July. Previously, Dewan was a senior producer, digital news writing geopolitical analysis and covering breaking news and distinctive features. Dewan has been with the network for over 5 years, initially joining as a freelance news desk editor for...
ImmigrationPosted by
CNN

Cuban migrants are attempting treacherous journey to US

CNN’s Patrick Oppmann gains exclusive access to the port where those trying to flee Cuba are returned by the US Coast Guard. Cuba is seeing record daily cases of Covid-19 while Trump-era sanctions, Covid restrictions and the collapse of tourism have hit the island’s economy and people’s incomes hard.