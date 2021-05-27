CNN reports live from DRC as thousands flee from volcano

New Footage From The Wuhan Lab PROOVES It Used Live Bats Where Kept On Site, Debunking WHO Report. The need for a no-holds-barred investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic is more compelling than ever following new revelations about the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Footage from inside the facility, not seen previously and obtained by Sharri Markson, shows live bats being kept in cages. The finding debunks claims by a World Health Organisation investigator, British zoologist Peter Daszak, who said in December last year that the notion the laboratory kept bats was “a widely circulated conspiracy theory”. But Dr Daszak appeared to backtrack on his earlier denials this month when he admitted investigators did not ask the Wuhan Institute of Virology if it had bats. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, like many other virology labs, they were trying to set up a bat colony,” he tweeted on June 1.