Philippe Aghion is professor of economics at the London School of Economics and Collège de France and INSEAD, and formerly of Harvard University. He joins BCG Global Chief Economist Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak in conversation to discuss his new book The Power of Creative Destruction: Economic Upheaval and the Wealth of Nations, a broad take on the different variants of capitalism and their shortcomings. Among other things, the conversation zooms in on the trade-off between innovation/growth and social protection and what could be done to balance these more effectively. Prof. Aghion makes the case that capitalism can both be innovative and inclusive if the right policies are pursued.