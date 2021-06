A former chief academic officer for Delaware writes that achieving long-term results from relief funding will require a comprehensive rethinking of how school works. A large infusion of federal funds is now available to schools across the United States, with a significant amount targeting unfinished learning. President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan allocates more than $120 billion to schools, 10% of which will be set aside for state-level activities, with a requirement that state education agencies focus at least half of these funds to address unfinished learning. Districts will need to spend another 20% of ARP funds to directly address learning loss.