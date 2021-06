Give me a great product and I'll give you my money. Show me great advertising and I'll give you my attention. Those two shallow, transactional value exchanges, in the not so distant past, fairly framed the simple, straightforward relationship between brands and their customers. But consumers today—particularly younger ones—expect and demand more. They want more from the companies they engage with than the simple delivery of even the most life-changing products and services. They don't just want to buy from a brand, they want to invest in it. They don't just care about the benefits a product brings them; they care just as much about the benefits it brings to society.