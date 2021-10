How does the saying go? No rest for the... Olympic champions?. That certainly seems to be the approach the Russian Gymnastics Federation's Angelina Melnikova is taking. The 21-year-old, who helped her ROC team capture gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games before collecting individual all-around and floor exercise bronze medals just two months ago, is wasting no time getting back on the global stage and will be a favourite to win multiple medals at next week's World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO