Black Bears | The Gateway Drug To The Backcountry

There is little else that challenges a person’s soul quite like setting off into the great unknown of the backcountry in search of adventure and ultimately a black bear. When you do, it will be more addicting than you ever thought possible, and you will find yourself craving it more and more. The challenges along with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed come down to one’s courage and determination to overcome. It is in our DNA as humans to set off in search of something greater. Manifest Destiny is our calling, and for hunters, the backcountry is our frontier.